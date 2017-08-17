Day trip to City Island via free bus tour for a cool family adventure!

Did you know there’s a quaint country-like island just off the tip of the Bronx? City Island is part of our borough to the north, but a trip there will feel worlds away.

Getting to the island might sound like a hassle—the 6 train to Pelham Bay Park Station and the Bx29 bus into City Island—but if you take a day trip on the first Friday evening of the month, you can catch a free "land ferry" into town. The blue bus will pick up passengers at the train station from 5:30–9:30pm every hour on the half hour and give them a mini tour of the area.

The Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum is a must-visit and is the first stop on the bus tour before crossing the City Island Road bridge. The historic estate features 19th-century details, a children’s garden and trolley rides. On the first Friday of every month, the museum hosts First Friday! Music & Trolley from 5:30–8:30pm. Light refreshments are served and a live band entertains guests. 895 Shore Rd, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx (718-885-1461, bartowpellmansionmuseum.org). $15, registration requested.

Once you’re on the island, there’s plenty of nautical-themed fun to be had. The City Island Nautical Museum (190 Fordham St, Bronx; 718-885-0008, cityislandmuseum.org; $5) focuses on the island’s boating history, has a partially completed boat and a set-up of a traditional school room in one of its galleries. If you’d like to give the fishing life a try, head to Jack’s Bait and Tackle where you and the family can buy lures, bait and fishing rods and rent a four-person motor boat to take to the waves in search of a good catch (551 City Island Ave, Bronx; 728-885-2042, jackstackle.com; boat rentals $70 weekdays, $90 weekends and holidays for full day). Just note that boat rentals take place every day from 6am to 4pm, so you’ll want to arrive earlier in the day if you want to head out on the water.

At Kaleidoscope Gallery, you’ll find cool art, souvenirs, handmade jewelry and toys, stuffed animals and books for the tots. 280 City Island Ave, Bronx (718-885-3090​, kaleidoscope280.com).

When hunger strikes, head to the Lobster Box (34 City Island Ave, Bronx; 718-885-1952, lobsterboxrestaurant.com) or Johnny’s Reef (2 City Island Ave, Bronx; 718-885-2086, johnnysreefrestaurant.com), both at the southern tip of the island. Both spots offer up mounds of seafood fare, including lobster tails, snow crab legs, clams and steamed and fried fish, that patrons can eat outdoors while enjoying bayside views. Kids will get a kick out of the sea gulls diving for tossed fries off the pier. Just make sure to leave room in your tummies and your schedule for dessert at the old-fashioned Lickety Split Ice Cream (295 City Island Ave, Bronx; 718-885-9654).

