Get in on free face painting at Broadway's Cats

By Tolly Wright Posted: Wednesday August 16 2017, 2:02pm

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy
Cats

Calling all wanna be Jellicle kittens to the Neil Simon Theatre! The Broadway revival of Cats is offering free face painting to children who want to look like the musical's feline stars.

As one of the best Broadway shows for kids, Cats captures young viewers' imaginations with phenomenal costumes, acrobatics and makeup that make the human performers really seem like singing animals. Seriously—if you go, expect your child to leave begging to take an acting class for kids. There are even some (relatively) affordable tickets available if you know how to get discount Broadway tickets.

Face painting will be offered to anyone interested (no tickets necessary) for the next two Sundays, August 20 and 27 noon–2pm, outside of Neil Simon Theatre, 250 W 52nd St. If you are interested in donning that fabulous look into the theater, seats are available for the 2pm matinee and 7pm evening performance. Check here for ticket information.    

Staff writer
By Tolly Wright 5 Posts

Tolly Wright is a freelance writer at Time Out New York. As a child she won a Mutton Bustin' contest in a rodeo and as an adult she joined a renaissance festival. Now she lives in Harlem with a cat named Philip. Follow her on Twitter @Tollyw.

