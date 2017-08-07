Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to Broadway!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is flying across the pond when the London production makes its Broadway debut next year. Even better, seven members of the original award-winning cast will be opening the show March 2018 at the Lyric Theatre and we can’t wait to see how the tale unfolds for our lightning-scarred hero and his crew.

The story, written by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, serves as the eighth book in the series and centers on the lives of Harry Potter and his youngest son Albus 19 years after the events in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows took place. Harry Potter is now an overworked employee at the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father to three children. He’s still working through the difficult details of his past while his son struggles to find his way under the weight of a powerful family legacy.

The seven cast members of the original West End production who will be coming Broadway are Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger), Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley), Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). They will be joined by 28 new actors and will include four children alternating for two roles.

Previews will begin in the renovated Lyric Theatre March 2018 and the official opening date will be April 22, 2018. Due to the length of the story, which is no surprise considering how thick those final books were, the play will occur in two parts intending to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

But you’ll want to have those wands at the ready, Potterheads: required registration will only take place October 1–5 for the chance to purchase tickets at HarryPotterthePlay.com and tickets for the production will then go on sale October 12.

