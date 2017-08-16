Here’s where to watch the 2017 solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse will blanket the U.S. in darkness when the moon slips between the Earth and the sun Monday, August 25th. It'll be the first total solar eclipse viewable from the continental U.S. in 38 years, and while New York isn’t in the path of totality, we’ll still be privy to a partial eclipse as the moon covers about 75 percent of the sun beginning at 1:23pm and peaking at 2:44pm. Below, a few spots where you can watch and celebrate "The Great American Eclipse"—just be sure to wear proper viewing glasses before looking into the sun!



The Hayden Planetarium has an afternoon of talks, question and answer sessions and, of course, a viewing of the eclipse from the Rose Center for Earth Space and the Arthur Ross Terrace. Cullman Hall of the Universe, Rose Center for Earth and Space, Central Park West at 79th Street (212-769-5100, amnh.org). Aug 21 noon–4pm; free with museum admission. All ages.



Several branches in the New York Public Library will host various eclipse-focused events to celebrate the celestial event. Inwood Library’s August 17 session of Summer Stories and STEAM will share a story and lead kids through STEAM craft projects, including making "moon" sand in honor of the eclipse. Inwood Library, 4790 Broadway (212-942-2445, nypl.org). Aug 17 at 3pm; free. Ages 3 and up.



The Columbus Library branch will also offer a solar eclipse craft project for kids. Columbus Library, 742 10th Avenue (212-586-5098, nypl.org). Fri Aug 18 at 3pm; free. All ages.



The Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library is making the solar eclipse accessible to all through its Eclipse Soundscapes App Exploration introduction event. The new iOS and Android app allows persons with disabilities a chance to experience the eclipse through sound, vibration and descriptions. Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library, 40 West 20th St, (212-206-5400, nypl.org). Sat Aug 19 11am–noon; Free. Ages 13 and up.



Protecting your eyes while enjoying a solar eclipse is important, which is why the Spuyten Duyvil Library is hosting a crafting event in which attendees build their own viewing devices and draw a solar corona. All materials will be provided. Spuyten Duyvil Library, 650 W 235th St, (718-796-1202, nypl.org). Mon Aug 21 at 12:30pm; free. Ages 5–18.



On Monday, August 21, Chatham Square Library, West Farms Library and Pelham Bay Library will host solar eclipse viewing parties with crafts and activities and will provide free eclipse safety viewing glasses to protect those peepers. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway (212-964-6598, nypl.org). Mon Aug 21 at 2pm; free. Ages 6–12. * West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Ave (718-367-5376, nypl.org). Mon Aug 21 at 2:30pm; free. All ages. * Pelham Bay Library, 3060 Middletown Rd (718-792-6744, nypl.org). Mon Aug 21 at 2:30pm; free. All ages.



Brooklynites can catch the eclipse from the Brooklyn Public Library’s Clinton Hill branch. Swing by to make a pinhole viewer and create celestial chalk drawings on the sidewalk. Clinton Hill Library, 380 Washington Ave at Lafayette Ave (718-398-8713, bklynlibrary.org). Mon Aug 21 1:30pm–4pm; free. All ages.



If Mom and Dad want to view the solar eclipse on their own, City Vineyard at Pier 26 and Spellbound Wines will host a rooftop eclipse viewing party just for adults. City Vineyard at Pier 26, 233 West St (646-677-8350, cityvineyardnyc.com). Mon Aug 21 1:30pm–4pm; free. Ages 21 and up.



But if the family is looking for a delicious treat all ages can enjoy, MAGNUM New York has a special solar eclipse bar and its dipping bar will exclusively feature dark toppings, including dark chocolate crisp pearls, black lava sea salt, chopped brownie bits and espresso sugar. Each bar will also feature a limited-edition golden chocolate emblem and can be dazzled with edible 24k gold flakes. Even sweeter: visitors can buy one bar and get one free from 1–4pm. MAGNUM New York, 875 Washington St(646-395-7463, magnumicecream.com). Mon Aug 21 1–4pm; $8. All ages.



—Dorkys Ramos