No way! This train will travel from NYC to DC in 30 minutes.

It looks like Tesla-and-SpaceX–billionaire Elon Musk is continuing to make leaps and bounds in improving the way we travel—including the way we travel from NYC! Families, get ready for this: Your relatives in DC (and of course, DC’s most incredible family museums and attractions) are going to be hours closer than they were before.

Hyperloop, Musk’s newest initiative, will allegedly not only get you from NYC to DC in 30 minutes, but it’ll do so in an underground tunnel on a train going nearly 800mph! If that doesn’t excite kids just as much as a rocket into space, we don't know what will.

P.S. Can you imagine hours of bickering kids in the car/on the bus no longer being a thing? Heck. Yeah. We hope this offering will expand to plenty more cities, too.

For the full scoop, visit Time Out New York’s coverage here.

Looking for more new, cool news about city happenings? See our newest stories: a dog café opening in NYC, Governors Island’s extended season and fun Shark Week festivities.