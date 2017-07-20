Woof! NYC's first dog café is coming to the East Village

If you’re more of a dog person than a cat person, then you’re finally going to get a café made just for you. A dog cafe named Boris & Horton will be popping up in the East Village by the end of the year and our tails are wagging at the thought of sitting down with a cup of coffee while watching pups play around.

New York City’s first dog café is the dream of father-daughter team Coppy and Logan Holzman and named after their two dogs, DNAinfo reports. Patrons will be able to snack on pastries, sandwiches and drinks while the pooches play in a lounging space. To comply with the Department of Health’s rules, the café area and the doggie play area will be divided by a glass wall and while humans can travel between the two spaces, their four-legged counterparts have to remain in the dog area. That side will also offer pet supplies and a photo booth for selfies with your pup.

Don’t have a dog because your landlord forbids pets? You can snuggle with someone else’s dog. And if you’re on the search for a new best friend, the cafe will team up with Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue to bring in dogs that need forever homes.

If dog owners need to run over to the cafe side to grab a drink or food, staff members will stay behind to watch their pets. But perhaps this will be a great way to meet other dog owners in your neighborhood, watch each other's dogs and later coordinate your own puppy playdates for the future. If you ask us, this sounds like a fun place to visit whether you own a lovable fur ball or not.

Can’t wait to cuddle with a pet of your own? Then check out our list of 10 awesome places to adopt a dog or cat in NYC and dog-friendly New York parks, or just save yourself the poop cleanup hassle and nuzzle with a blanket on the couch while the family watches the best animal movies and pet movies for kids.