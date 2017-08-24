NYBG's Holiday Train Show has an opening date!

Though you might be in the midst of shopping for back-to-school supplies and soaking up those last few days of summer at one of the best beaches near NYC, plans are already underway at the New York Botanical Garden for one of the city's best Christmas events for kids: the 26th Annual Holiday Train Show!

Every year, the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory is decked out with a train garden featuring over 150 large-scale models of iconic New York City buildings and landmarks, all crafted out of natural finds like sticks and bark. Trains and trolleys chug through the conservatory's garden past miniature versions of the Brooklyn Bridge, Yankee Stadium, Grand Central Station and so much more.

When the show returns on Wednesday, November 22 it will also include some brand new additions to the train garden. You heard it here first! This year's event has a Midtown Manhattan theme and features the debut of the General Electric Building and neighboring St. Bartholomew's Church. The latter will be complete with the Byzantine Revival structure's tiled dome, stained glass windows and Gilded Age bronze doors! Two classics are also getting updates: The Empire State Building will now have a changing internal lighting scheme (just like the real one!) and the Chrysler Building's Art Deco detailing on the iconic skyscrapers will shimmer under the light of the conservatory's Reflecting Pool under the Palm of World Gallery's 90-foot-high dome.

The NYBG Holiday Train Show is at 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx (718-817-8700, nybg.org). Nov 22–Jan 15 at various times. $20 adults, children 2–12 $10, under 2 free.