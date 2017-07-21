Summer Bluefish Swim Program offers free swimming lessons to underserved youth

Friends of + POOL, the nonprofit that’s hoping to bring New York City’s first water-filtering floating pool to the East River, has once again teamed up with the New York City Housing Authority for its Summer Bluefish Swim Program. Thanks to the partnership, 60 kids aged 8 to 13 living in public housing complexes have been receiving free swimming lessons at the Convent of the Sacred Heart Athletic Center in the Upper East Side over the course of July.

While NYC has swimming pools across the city, there are many families who don’t have access to swimming lessons for kids. Knowing how to swim is an essential survival skill and The Summer Bluefish Swim Program is geared on providing underserved youth with the opportunity to learn how for free. Kids are also equipped with swimsuits, swim cap, goggles, towel, T-shirt, bag and a booklet with lessons. The towels are available for sale to the public with proceeds benefiting the Friends of + POOL’s Summer Bluefish program.

Friends of + POOL and the NYCHA first launched the program in 2016 and ten kids from the inaugural class have been given the chance to return this year for advanced classes. Their mission: to someday train these students to become lifeguards at the completed + POOL.