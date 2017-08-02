The Playdate Project: Aponi and Katherine

Were Aponi and Katherine a friend match made in heaven? We sent these mini New Yorkers on a blind (play)date in the city. Let's find out if they became new BFFs!

THE PLAYDATE:

Scrapbook-making session at the Fujifilm Wonder Photo Shop. 176 Fifth Ave (929-239-4262, wonderphotoshop.com)

ABOUT Aponi, 9 (LEFT):

Neighborhood: Bedford-Stuyvesant

Ideal playdate: Hanging out at somebody’s house or roller-skating

ABOUT Katherine, 10 (RIGHT):

Neighborhood: Hell’s Kitchen

Ideal playdate: Something related to Harry Potter or art

Favorite thing about NYC:

APONI: "I have an alarm clock without needing to buy one. There are sounds coming from every which way!"

KATHERINE: "We have really good pizza. Claudio’s Pizzeria on 43rd Street and Tenth Avenue has the best."

First Impression:

APONI: "I thought she was shy, but she’s outgoing. She’s not afraid to show me her pictures."

KATHERINE: "I thought she’d be shy and not talkative, but she’s very friendly. We were talking about our photos."

Best Part:

APONI: "It was making the scrapbook. Drawing, stickers—anything with glitter is in my domain."

KATHERINE: "Hmm. I really liked designing my scrapbook and getting to meet Aponi today."

Friend Potential:

APONI: "Not sure. I haven’t gotten to spend a lot of time with her. Five stars, but I hope it’ll turn into six!" (Playdate Rating: 5/5!)

KATHERINE: "I think we both like crafts and we’re both creative. I could hang out with her again!"(Playdate Rating: 5/5!)

