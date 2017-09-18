  • Blog
Try Railbiking, the season’s coolest way to chill out

By Allie E Posted: Monday September 18 2017, 10:34am

Photograph: Courtesy Revolution Rail Co.

It’s time to plan your next road trip, because this Railbiking opportunity in the Adirondacks is way too cool to ignore. Revolution Rail Co—a company that offers paddle boat-like peddle-cars that ride on existing rail road tracks—offers a one-of-a-kind experience along the banks of the Hudson River, even leading riders over a scenic trestle bridge! Just hurry up and get your tickets, because it’s selling out quickly.

Photograph: Courtesy Revolution Rail Co.

 One of the best parts about Railbiking is that it’s pretty easy, meaning anyone can come along for the ride—even your kids! Infants can ride with a parent in a front-mounted child carrier (like a Baby Bjorn), as can toddlers, though if your toddler is old enough to hold his/her head up, five-point harnesses are provided and they can ride along in their own seat (kids ages 4 and up can have their own seat, using seatbelt harnesses provided).

 

Photograph: Courtesy Revolution Rail Co.

Tours take about two hours on a six-mile out-and-back trail. See the revrail.com website for more details!

Photograph: Courtesy Revolution Rail Co.

3 Railroad Place, North Creek (518-251-2345, revrail.com). Daily through Oct 31: 8:30am (Sat, Sun only), 10:30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm and 4:30pm. Tandem bike (seats two people) $70, quad bike (seats four people) $130.

Staff writer
By Allie E 162 Posts

Allie Early is the editor of Time Out New York Kids. She loves playing Ultimate Frisbee, watching zombie movies and helping NYC families make the most of their city.  

For any feedback or for more information email

