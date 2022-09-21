Stop by Rockefeller Center to see new sculptural paintings and monumental murals by Iranian artist Arghavan Khosravi. In this free public art show on view through November 10, you're invited to make your own interpretations while considering the artist's symbolic language.
Khosravi's interested in how women are typically portrayed in a subservient or secondary role in Persian miniature paintings, often lacking agency and social significance. Her monumental vinyl murals subvert this tradition with women represented as the central figures.
See the installations in the lobby of 45 Rockefeller Plaza and at 10, 30, and 50 Rockefeller Plaza. Installations will also be on view at Top of the Rock.