Five years after a devastating hurriance in Puerto Rico, this new exhibit at The Whitney Musuem of American Art explores the implications. It's called "no existe un mundo poshuracán: Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria," roughly translated as “a post-hurricane world doesn’t exist,” from a poem by Puerto Rican poet Raquel Salas Rivera, featured in the exhibition as an artwork.

The show is the first major U.S. museum survey of Puerto Rican art in nearly 50 years. It brings together more than 50 works by an intergenerational group of 20 artists from Puerto Rico and the diaspora whose art has responded to the transformation brought on by Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017.

Organized to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the storm, the exhibition is defined by the larger context in which the devastation was exacerbated by historic events that preceded and followed this defining moment.

See the show from November 23 through April 23, 2023.