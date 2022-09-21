New York
Timeout

A colorful mixed media image of a woman with cacti behind her.
Photograph: Ilse Abril, Flor del Desierto, 2022, Mixed media.

15 NYC art exhibitions we’re most excited about this fall

Including the first major U.S. museum survey of Puerto Rican art in nearly 50 years and sculptural paintings in Rockefeller Center.

Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Contributors
Anna Rahmanan
&
Shaye Weaver
The arts scene in New York this fall charts a distinct line through time. Several shows will feature historic pieces, some dating as far back as 3400-2000 BCE, while others showcase art through modern, immersive experiences.

From public art displays to gallery shows to musuem presentations, here are 15 art experiences we're excited about this fall. They're presented in chronological order, so you can mark your calendar.

15 art exhibits we’re excited about this fall

Art in Focus: Arghavan Khosravi
Photograph: By Daniel Greer / Courtesy of Art in Focus

1. Art in Focus: Arghavan Khosravi

  Art
  • Painting

Stop by Rockefeller Center to see new sculptural paintings and monumental murals by Iranian artist Arghavan Khosravi. In this free public art show on view through November 10, you're invited to make your own interpretations while considering the artist's symbolic language.

Khosravi's interested in how women are typically portrayed in a subservient or secondary role in Persian miniature paintings, often lacking agency and social significance. Her monumental vinyl murals subvert this tradition with women represented as the central figures.

See the installations in the lobby of 45 Rockefeller Plaza and at 10, 30, and 50 Rockefeller Plaza. Installations will also be on view at Top of the Rock.

When You See Them, You See Me
Photograph: Artwork by Robert Peterson / Courtesy of courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery | Three brothers, 2022, oil on canvas, 40 x 60 x 2 in

2. When You See Them, You See Me

  Art
  • Galleries
  • Harlem

Explore the artwork of Robert Peterson in his debut solo exhibition hosted at Claire Oliver Gallery in Harlem. In 13 life-scale oil on canvas figurative paintings, you'll see how Peterson aims to capture time through his art, highlighting Black family life as joyous, loving, and balanced. Peterson strives to shed light on the strength, resilience, and gentleness of the Black community that is hardly ever showcased.

Peterson’s works explore the mundane as a radical act of visibility for Black Americans, honing his work to focus on the Black family and drawing from his own experiences. These monumental oil on canvas paintings depict Black individuals as both ordinary and regal, replacing iconographic regalia with the quotidian and reframing embellished “crowns” with du-rags and jeans. His works are homages to the quiet heroism of daily life and challenge the politicized gaze upon Black people. His figures’ skin tones are rendered in rich polychrome: a joyous and exuberant expression of love for Black skin.

Las Flores de mi País
Photograph: Ilse Abril, Flor del Desierto, 2022, Mixed media.

3. Las Flores de mi País

  • Art

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with "Las flores de mi país," an exhibition featuring artwork by more than 20 artists. Their pieces explore interpretations of Latinx culture with imagery of native flora. The art uses botanicals as inspiration, symbols, and a historical reference. Flowers are also rendered in textile design to reflect a culture or tradition. 

Las flores de mi país (“The Flowers of my Country”) is presented by NYC Parks’ Latino Society and NYC Parks' Arts & Antiquities. It's free to visit at The Arsenal Gallery in Central Park through November 10.

Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion
Photograph: Mark Zhelezoglo for Hall des Lumières

4. Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion

  Art
  • Art

Immersive art experiences in New York are getting the royal treatment with the opening of Hall des Lumières, the city's latest permanent center for custom-designed immersive events at the historic Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank by City Hall.

The new space just opened, marking its launch with (what else?) an inaugural immersive exhibit about iconic Austrian painter Gustav Klimt. 

Tickets to "Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion" are on sale right here. Given the magnitude of the new cultural center, you'd be remiss not to snag passes to the show right away, but just in case you need some other reasons to check out the space, we've got a few to share

INDECENCIA
Photograph: By Paula Court / Film Still for Carmelita Tropicana Your Kunst Is Your Waffen (Your Art Is Your Weapon) 1994. A film by Ela Troyano starring Carmelita Tropicana 

5. INDECENCIA

  Art

Exploring themes of colonization and religion, "INDECENCIA" brings together a cohort of queer artists with connections to Latin America. Artworks include videos, props, scripts, and other mediums.

"From the perspective of several generations, countries, and sociopolitical contexts, these artists invite us to consider Latinidad/Latinxidad and its relationship to religion, enfleshment, and sexuality," the show's promoters write.

The show is on view through January 8, 2023 at Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in SoHo.

Close Enough: New Perspectives from 12 Women Photographers of Magnum
Photograph by Bieke Depoorter / Courtesy of Magnum Photos | Agata, from Agata, a collaboration with Agata Kay, Paris, France, November 2, 2017.

6. Close Enough: New Perspectives from 12 Women Photographers of Magnum

  Art
  • Photography

Inspired by a quote from the renowned photographer Robert Capa who said “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough,” this show presents more than 150 works on that theme. The images are by 12 contemporary women photographers assoicated with Magnum Photos, the pioneering photography collective co-founded by Capa. 

The works feature experiences of young Islamic women in Turkey, the evolution of a club performer in Paris, the story of women who sought refuge from domestic violence in the UK, and more.

The exhibition coincides with the 75th anniversary of Magnum Photos’ founding; see it at the International Center of Photography on the Lower East Side from September 30 through January 9, 2023.

Just Above Midtown
Photograph: By Camille Billops / Courtesy the Hatch-Billops Collection, New York | Barbara Mitchell (center right) and Tyrone Mitchell (far right) at the opening of the exhibition Synthesis, November 18, 1974.

7. Just Above Midtown

  Art
  • Contemporary art

What is art anyway? And what's behind hierarchies within the art world?

A self-declared laboratory for experimentation, Just Above Midtown (JAM) was an art gallery running from 1974 until 1986 where Black art flourished—and it encouraged artists and visitors to ask those very questions. "Just Above Midtown: Changing Spaces," a new exhibit at MoMA, will commemorate the history of the gallery as a hub for conceptual art, abstraction, performance, and video.

Linda Goode Bryant started JAM in 1974 when she was a 25-year-old arts educator and mother of two, to, in her words, “present African-American artists on the same platform with other established artists.” 

The MoMA show will presents artists and artworks previously shown at JAM through archival photos, videos, and other contextual historical material, along with performances, film screenings, public programs, and an exhibition catalogue co-published with The Studio Museum in Harlem.

"Just Above Midtown" runs at MoMA from October 9 through February 18, 2023.

The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England
Photograph: courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art

8. The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England

  Art

The Tudors and their tumultuous reigns have captured our imaginations for centuries—see The Tudors, Wolf Hall, Elizabeth, The Other Boleyn Girl and the William Shakespeare plays—and now, an exhibit focusing on art created during their dynasty will be on display here in NYC.

“The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England,” opening October 10 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, will showcase more than 100 objects—including iconic portraits, spectacular tapestries, manuscripts, sculpture, and armor—from both the museum collection and international lenders, the Met says.

She Who Wrote: Enheduanna and Women of Mesopotamia
Photograph: By Klaus Wagensonner (seal) and Graham S. Haber (impression) / Courtesy of the Yale Babylonian Collection. | Cylinder seal (and modern impression) with sheep and stylized plants, ca. 3300–2900 BC.

9. She Who Wrote: Enheduanna and Women of Mesopotamia

  Art
  • Sculpture

Meet Enheduanna, the earliest author in human history whose name we know. A priestess and a poet, her work predates the Homeric epics by more than a millennium.

A new exhibition at The Morgan Library & Museum, "She Who Wrote: Enheduanna and Women of Mesopotamia ca. 3400-2000 BCE," will commemorate the pioneering writer. The exhibit offers a glimpse into the life of a woman who died almost 5000 years ago and yet whose voice we can still hear today.

Leaning into the experiences and echoes of caste and status in an ancient patriarchal society, the exhibition is not only an aesthetic enterprise, but also a humane one, addressing the nature of memory and dehumanization throughout history.

It's on view October 14 through February 19, 2023.

Edward Hopper’s New York
Photograph: Rich Sanders, Des Moines, Iowa | courtesy of Des Moines Art Center, Des Moines, Iowa; purchased with funds from the Edmundson Art Foundation, Inc. © 2022 Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

10. Edward Hopper’s New York

  Art
  • Meatpacking District

This fall, the Whitney Museum of American Art is offering a glimpse into the NYC that renowned painter Edward Hopper portrayed in his works, such as “Automat” (1927), “Early Sunday Morning” (1930), “Room in New York” (1932), “New York Movie” (1939), “Morning Sun” (1952) and others.

“Edward Hopper’s New York,” which is on from October 19 to March 5, 2023, will showcase more than 200 paintings watercolors, prints, and drawings from the Whitney’s collection as well as loans from public and private collections, and archival materials including printed ephemera, correspondence, photographs, and notebooks. These works serve as a record of a changing city.

Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon

  Art
  • Art

Soon, you’ll get to see the work of Frida Kahlo as never before.

”Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon” is a new experience co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Spanish digital arts center Layers of Reality set to debut at the Immersive Pavilion in Brooklyn this October.

Those exhibition include “infinite symbology, a reactive sensory installation; areas featuring 360º projections and the use of a virtual reality system that will quite literally transport you inside Kahlo’s most famous works.  

"Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon” will open at 261 Water Street on October 27. 

Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience
Photograph: courtesy of Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience

12. Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience

  Art
  • Art
Claude Monet’s gorgeous impressionist florals will bloom on Wall Street this fall.

Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience” is opening on November 4 at the historic Seamen’s Bank Building on Wall Street, bringing the famous artist’s masterpieces to the heart of the Financial District.

Visitors to “Monet’s Garden” will see the inspiration and history behind some Monet’s masterpieces through visual, phonic and even olfactory (smell) stimuli.

Tickets are now on sale for “Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience,” which will be open on November 4 through January 8, 2023 at 30 Wall Street.

The Ronald S. Lauder Collection
Photograph: Bernardo Daddi, Madonna and Child with Four Angels | (Central predella panel from the San Giorgio a Ruballa altarpiece), Florence, 1348

13. The Ronald S. Lauder Collection

  Art

The title of this exhibit says it all: "The Ronald S. Lauder Collection: Selections of Greek and Roman Antiquities, Medieval Art, Arms and Armor, Italian Gold-Ground and Old Master Paintings, Austrian and German Art and Design." Marvel at 500 works—many of which will be on view to the public for the first time—across two floors of Neue Galerie New York.

The pieces are from the collection of Neue Galerie’s co-founder and president, Ronald S. Lauder, each showing his penchant for the art of superb beauty, quality, and rarity. The exhibition provides a glimpse into one of the finest private collections in the world.

The show is on view from November 11 through February 13, 2023 at the Upper East Side gallery.

Thierry Mugler: Couturissime
Photograph: Ellen von Unwerth (born 1954, Frankfurt , Germany ) . Eva Herzigová , Vogue Italy , 1992 . Prêt - à - porter Spring / Summer 1992 collection (“Les Cow - boys") . © Ellen von Unwerth

14. Thierry Mugler: Couturissime

  Museums
  • Fashion and costume

Admire nearly 130 outfits ranging from haute couture pieces to stage costumes, alongside custom accessories, sketches, videos, images by leading fashion photographers, and spectacular installations that mirror the approach of fashion visionary Thierry Mugler.

Brooklyn Museum's "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" explores the fascinating, edgy universe of the French designer. Mugler established himself as one of the most daring and innovative designers of the late twentieth century through bold silhouettes and unorthodox techniques and materials, including glass, Plexiglas, vinyl, latex, and chrome.

The exhibition isn't just a visual treat—it also brings in the sense of smell. An expanded section dedicated to fragrance centers on Mugler’s trailblazing scent Angel.

The show is on view at the Brooklyn Museum from November 18 through May 7, 2023.

no existe un mundo poshuracán: Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria
Photograph: By Gamaliel Rodríguez, Collapsed Soul, 2020–21 / Courtesy of the artist and Nathalie Karg Gallery NYC

15. no existe un mundo poshuracán: Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria

  Art
  • Meatpacking District

Five years after a devastating hurriance in Puerto Rico, this new exhibit at The Whitney Musuem of American Art explores the implications. It's called "no existe un mundo poshuracán: Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria," roughly translated as “a post-hurricane world doesn’t exist,” from a poem by Puerto Rican poet Raquel Salas Rivera, featured in the exhibition as an artwork.

The show is the first major U.S. museum survey of Puerto Rican art in nearly 50 years. It brings together more than 50 works by an intergenerational group of 20 artists from Puerto Rico and the diaspora whose art has responded to the transformation brought on by Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017.

Organized to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the storm, the exhibition is defined by the larger context in which the devastation was exacerbated by historic events that preceded and followed this defining moment.

See the show from November 23 through April 23, 2023.

