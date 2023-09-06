American Impressionism has made its way back to the National Arts Club this fall.
"In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870–1940" highlights the work of important figures in the American Impressionism movement from the late 19th to early 20th centuries, including Childe Hassam, George Inness and John Sloan. Thirteen of the featured artists were once Artist Life Members of the NAC, making the exhibition a celebration of both the famed movement and the NAC's own history.
Over 130 pieces will are now on display through November 22 at the NAC's Tilden House in Gramercy Park for free. The works hail from the Bank of America collection.