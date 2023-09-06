New York City’s art scene is in for a groundbreaking fall season. With several major debuts, some big “firsts” and a packed calendar of art shows, New Yorkers are guaranteed the chance to feast their eyes on some stunning works. A few highlights include the first-ever major zine exhibition in North America, a show exploring the frenemies Manet and Degas, the return of the LOVE sculpture and a brand-new photography festival.

From public art displays to gallery shows to museum presentations, here are 25 art experiences we’re excited about this fall. They’re presented in chronological order, so you can mark your calendar.

