A woman in a pink coat takes a photo of a painting at the Affordable Art Fair.
Photograph: By Phillip Reed / Affordable Art Fair

NYC art exhibitions we’re most excited about in fall 2023

Expect several major debuts, some big "firsts," and a packed calendar of art shows.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Contributor
Natalie Melendez
New York City’s art scene is in for a groundbreaking fall season. With several major debuts, some big “firsts” and a packed calendar of art shows, New Yorkers are guaranteed the chance to feast their eyes on some stunning works. A few highlights include the first-ever major zine exhibition in North America, a show exploring the frenemies Manet and Degas, the return of the LOVE sculpture and a brand-new photography festival

From public art displays to gallery shows to museum presentations, here are 25 art experiences we’re excited about this fall. They’re presented in chronological order, so you can mark your calendar.

RECOMMENDED: The best museum exhibitions in NYC right now

25 art exhibits we’re excited about this fall

In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870–1940
Photograph: Courtesy of National Arts Club | Childe Hassam's Old House, East Hampton, 1917

1. In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870–1940

  • Art

American Impressionism has made its way back to the National Arts Club this fall.

"In a New Light: American Impressionism 1870–1940" highlights the work of important figures in the American Impressionism movement from the late 19th to early 20th centuries, including Childe Hassam, George Inness and John Sloan. Thirteen of the featured artists were once Artist Life Members of the NAC, making the exhibition a celebration of both the famed movement and the NAC's own history.

Over 130 pieces will are now on display through November 22 at the NAC's Tilden House in Gramercy Park for free. The works hail from the Bank of America collection.

Life Cycles: The Materials of Contemporary Design at MoMA
Photo: Studio Periphery

2. Life Cycles: The Materials of Contemporary Design at MoMA

  • Art

Can cow manure be turned into casings for loudspeakers and lamps? MoMA’s latest exhibition says “yes.”

“Life Cycles: The Materials of Contemporary Design” is now open on the museum’s street-level gallery. The exhibit explores the ways designers can repurpose the materials around us to extend their life cycle and promote environmental preservation. Approximately 80 pieces will be on display, including bricks made from crop waste and fungi mycelium and panels made from corn husks. 

The exhibition, curated by Paola Antonelli, will be on display until July 7, 2024.

Dreaming of Home at Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art
Charmaine Poh

3. Dreaming of Home at Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art

  • Art
A new art exhibit puts queer domesticity at the forefront.

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art's fall group exhibition, “Dreaming of Home,” looks at depictions of queer and trans domesticity via various perspectives and mediums. 

Curated by cultural advisor Gemma Rolls-Bentley, the exhibition starts with Catherine Opie’s famed 1993 photograph “Self-Portrait/Cutting,” which examines queer people’s desires and restrictions by society.

The exhibit's open in Soho through January 7, 2024.

Cube Art Fair
Photograph: Artwork by Andreas Anastasi

4. Cube Art Fair

  • Art

The Cube Art Fair, the self-proclaimed world's largest public art fair, is back with the 10th edition of its iconic art extravaganza, which brings artwork to billboards across the city. For the first time, this edition will feature AI artwork in Times Square.

The center stage of the fair will take place in Times Square, where a range of international artists such as Philippe Shangti, Noir Artist, Robert Leone, and Andreas Anastasis, will be featured among others on a giant 15,000-square-foot billboard. 

The Cube Art Fair began amid the pandemic as an immersive digital art experience and has now become a fixture in cities across the globe. The NYC edition runs from September 6-10.

From Canvas to Stage: A Tribute to Basquiat
Photo: Courtesy of The Green-Wood Cemetery

5. From Canvas to Stage: A Tribute to Basquiat

  • Art
The bold-colored, expressive characters of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s artwork are instantly recognizable — and a staple of the 1980s art scene. Soon, fans of the late artist will be able to gather in an event that honors Basquiat in his home borough. 

On Thursday, September 7, The Green-Wood Cemetery (the site of Basquiat’s burial) is hosting a tribute to the Brooklyn-based artist. From Canvas to Stage: A Tribute to Basquiat will honor the influential artist’s legacy with a night full of art, poetry and music.

Prominent musicians and poets will perform between Green-Wood’s iconic gothic arch and historic chapel in front of a backdrop displaying work by contemporary artists inspired by and in honor of Basquiat. 

Independent Art Fair
Photograph: Courtesy of Independent 20th Century / Galerie Lelong & Co's Mildred Thompson portrait

6. Independent Art Fair

  • Art

Known as a bellwether for artistic and market trends, the Independent 20th Century art fair is coming back to NYC on from September 7-10 for its second edition. The curated, invitation-only fair will display 32 presentations of artwork made between 1900-2000. This year, nearly half of the artists featured are women from across the 20th Century, a remarkable showcase that aims to re-frame the art historical canon of this recent period.

The fair also spotlights diverse presentations of approximately 50 artists that encompass American debuts, new aspects of well-known artists, Caribbean and South American voices, self-taught artists, Black art communities, international Pop, Italian avant-garde, and more.

The fair is located in the historic Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan. Tickets start at $45.

Art on Paper
Photograph: Courtesy of Art on Paper

7. Art on Paper

  • Art
As its name implies, this fair is devoted to works (drawings, prints, photos, mixed-media) on paper, but not just on paper: The offerings include inventive three-dimensional sculptures and installations made out of paper. As the latter suggests, Art on Paper is dedicated to pushing the envelope on one of art’s oldest mediums. This year, 100 galleries will showcase work.

In addition to the show, Art on Paper will host new educational and interactive initiatives, including a live printmaking workshop, a linocut workshop and silkscreen printing on totebags.

Activities run from September 7-10 at Pier 36. 

The Armory Show
Photograph: Casey Kelbaugh

8. The Armory Show

  • Art
  • Contemporary art

Armory Week’s namesake event started life in 1994 as a funky gathering of young downtown dealers at the Gramercy Park Hotel, and has since grown into one of the art world’s biggest events. 

The exhibitors taking part in this year’s festivities number 225 art galleries from more than 35 countries. If you want a comprehensive look at the latest trends in contemporary art, a visit to the Armory Show is a must. Programming includes a news desk presented by For Freedoms; a conversation between curator Eva Respini, Hank Willis Thomas, and Shahzia Sikander; and a drag story-hour. Other special events will include a presentation of actor Jesse Williams’ private art collection, featuring work by Black women artists from the diaspora.

Festivities run from September 8-10 at the Javits Center.

PHOTOFAIRS New York
Photograph: Courtesy of For Freedoms | By Maya Mansour, I’m Still Here, 2022

9. PHOTOFAIRS New York

  • Art
  • Photography

The newest art show in town, PHOTOFAIRS New York will make its debut running alongside The Armory Show at the Javits Center from September 8-10. PHOTOFAIRS is a new contemporary art fair dedicated to photo-based and digital artworks. 

Expect a highly curated selection of exhibitors from more than 20 cities around the world—from renowned photography dealers to interdisciplinary contemporary art galleries and organizations at the forefront of emerging technologies. In addition to a range of thematic and group exhibitions, more than a third of the presentations focus on a single artist’s work, allowing for the discovery of up-and-coming image makers and the rediscovery of well-known photographers.

Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit
Photograph: By Rebecca MB Pearson

10. Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

This city tradition feels fresh every year when artists following in the footsteps of Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning set up shop outdoors. In its 92nd year, the sidewalk exhibit will attract over 50 artists, from NYU students to artists who remember the Village as a creative enclave, display their original paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry and woodcraft. All registered artists are eligible in several award categories by medium as well as a "Best In Show" award. 

The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit returns on September 9-10—and it's free to attend. Stroll through the vendors along University Place between Waverly Place and East 11th Street.

Identities at "B" Dry Goods
Photograph: By Jayson Edward Carter

11. Identities at "B" Dry Goods

  • Art

A new exhibition in Brooklyn will celebrate and explore trans identity. "Identities" presents recent works, including a "femme wall" installation by artist Violet Frances, in conversation with a body of 100-plus photographs by an anonymous photographer of the 1920s-30s. Other featured artists include Lili Elbe, Bellmer, Picabia and Molinier.

"Gender identity is generally understood as a person’s internal and individual experience of gender, one’s sense of being a woman, a man, both, neither, or anywhere along this spectrum," the gallery said in a statement. "This exhibition is about finding one’s identity and is built around two bodies of artwork that explore this complex process from the perspectives of two different artists."

See the show at "B" Dry Goods, a multidisciplinary gallery in Crown Heights from September 8 through October 21.

Five Miles at Claire Oliver Gallery
Photo: Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery

12. Five Miles at Claire Oliver Gallery

  • Art

Southern wives' tales, folklore and fables—these are the works that inspired BK Adams' upcoming exhibition at the Claire Oliver Gallery in Harlem. 

"Five Miles" is a collection of 10 large-scale multimedia pieces that explore complex biographical and allegorical stories. Recurring characters, such as a lion and a blue horse, appear throughout Adams' artwork alongside pieces of nature to depict scenes of encouragement and inspiration.

The exhibition will be on display from September 8 to November 4. More details are available here

Superfine Art Fair
Photograph: Dolly Faibyshev, courtesy Superfine

13. Superfine Art Fair

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs

This approachable art fair is geared toward young professionals dipping their toes into the art market, but seasoned collectors will find much to love, too. Show up to browse a curated selection of contemporary artworks at various price points, plus catch art talks and live demonstrations. Superfine boasts accessible pricing and representation of LBGTQ+ artists, artists of color and other traditionally underrepresented groups. 

Here are a few important numbers to note: You'll see 120 artists from NYC and around the world. About 90% of the artworks sell for $100-$3,000—and 100% of those sales go to the artists. Catch the show in the Flatiron District from September 14-17.

Affordable Art Fair
Photograph: By Reed Photographic / Courtesy of Affordable Art Fair NYC

14. Affordable Art Fair

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs

The price-conscious art fair returns from September 20-24. With a $27 advance ticket, you can shop original paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures from 400 local, national and international artists. With price tags ranging from $100 to $12,000, you can fix up your apartment without breaking the bank.

Some of the fair highlights include Art After Dark programming, stroller hours, and conversations with the artists themselves. 

Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture
The Robert Indiana Legacy Initiative

15. Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture

  • Art
Robert Indiana's iconic LOVE sculpture has been MIA from its usual corner of 55th Street and Sixth Avenue for the past few years, after the work was removed from its post for conservation in 2019. Now Rockefeller Center is bringing a little love—pun intended—back to New York with an installation of work from the American artist. 

From Wednesday, September 13 through Tuesday, October 24, see artworks from Robert Indiana throughout Rockfeller Center's landmark campus, including the long-awaited return of his LOVE sculpture to Manhattan.

Ruth Asawa Through Line at The Whitney
Photograph: Ruth Asawa, Untitled (WC.252, Persimmons) (detail), c. 1970s–80s. Watercolor on paper, 14 × 17 in (35.6 × 43.2 cm). Private collection. © Ruth Asawa Lanier, Inc./Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

16. Ruth Asawa Through Line at The Whitney

  • Art

Known for her rhythmic looped-wire sculptures, groundbreaking artist Rush Asawa will get the spotlight at The Whitney this fall in a fresh new way. Asawa dedicated herself to daily drawing exercises, which served as the connective tissue―or through line―of her creative process and fueled her commitment to art.

But until now, her drawing hasn't gotten much attention. In fact, "Ruth Asawa Through Line" is the first exhibition to examine the sculptor's oeuvre through the lens of her lifelong drawing practice. Through drawing, Asawa explored her surroundings and turned everyday encounters into moments of profound beauty, endowing ordinary objects with new aesthetic possibilities.

"Ruth Asawa Through Line" will run from September 16-January 15, 2024.

Manet/Degas at The Met
Photograph: Courtesy of The Met

17. Manet/Degas at The Met

  • Art
Famed artists Édouard Manet and Edgar Degas were born just two years apart in the 1830s, hailed from similar French upbringings and ran in the same circles. At times, they were friends but at other times, frenemies. 

A new exhibit coming to The Metropolitan Museum of Art this fall will explore the friendship and rivalry of these two masters of 19th-century French art. "Manet/Degas" runs from September 24-January 7, 2024. 

Expect to see 160 paintings and works on paper, including rarely loaned masterpieces, that explore the relationship between Manet and Degas. It's the first exhibition to dig into this significant dialogue in modern art; The Met worked with the Musées d’Orsay et de l’Orangerie in Paris to create the show.

The Best-Read Army in the World at the Grolier Club
Photograph: Betty Smith, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Editions for the Armed Services, Inc., No. K-28. From the collection of Molly Guptill Manning; photograph by Molly Guptill Manning.

18. The Best-Read Army in the World at the Grolier Club

  • Art

Explore the power of books at this new Grolier Club exhibition, “The Best-Read Army in the World.” The show tells the story of how the U.S. military fought against propaganda and promoted free thought by disseminating more than 1 billion books, magazines and newspapers to 16 million American troops worldwide, partnering with the U.S. publishing industry to create pocket-sized paperback books called “Armed Services Editions,” as well as petite issues of newspapers and popular magazines.

See 225 pieces, including miniature books and periodicals, photographs, posters, artwork, propaganda leaflets and letters. Highlights include rare prototypes for troop-friendly publications, a bundle of Armed Services Editions in its original packaging, a U.S. Army librarian uniform and a display on World War II-era book bans.

"The Best-Read Army in the World" is on view at the Upper East Side club from September 27 through December 30, 2023; it's free to visit.

We Tried to Warn You! Environmental Crisis Posters, 1970–2020
Photograph: Courtesy of Poster House

19. We Tried to Warn You! Environmental Crisis Posters, 1970–2020

  • Art

In a year where NYC has seen no snow, sweltering days and wildfire smoke, the Poster House's fall exhibition feels staggeringly relevant. The exhibit "We Tried to Warn You! Environmental Crisis Posters, 1970–2020" features 33 works that have shaped the worldwide public debate on environmental issues including clean energy, endangered species, and air and water quality. 

Ranging in style from whimsical to apocalyptic, the works examine international awareness campaigns and federal advertisements that aimed to address environmental crises as they evolved from regional problems to a global disaster. Exhibited works mark important events and movements, including the first Earth Day in 1970, the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States a few years later, and the UN Conference on Environment and Development in 1992. 

Artists whose posters are exhibited include: Amos Kennedy, Robert Rauschenberg, Per Arnoldi, Tom Eckersley, Freidensreich Hundertwasser, Hans Erni and Milton Glaser, among others. This exhibition is supported by the Simons Foundation. 

The show runs from September 28-February 25, 2024.

Barkley L. Hendricks: Portraits at the Frick
Photograph: "Woody" by Barkely L. Hendricks / Courtesy of the estate of Barkely L. Hendricks and Jack Shainman Gallery

20. Barkley L. Hendricks: Portraits at the Frick

  • Art

The Frick will showcase an unprecedented display of Barkley L. Hendricks paintings drawn from private and public collections. Barkley L. Hendricks (1945–2017) revolutionized contemporary portraiture with his vivid depictions of Black subjects that emphasize the dignity and individuality of his sitters. Beginning in the late 1960s, his work drew from and challenged the traditions of European art. The exhibition is quite full circle as The Frick Collection—with its iconic portraits by Rembrandt, Bronzino, Van Dyck, and others—was one of his favorite museums.

This exhibition celebrates and explores the remarkable work of this pioneering American painter. “Barkley L. Hendricks: Portraits at the Frick” will be on view from September 21 through January 7, 2024.

The Museum and Laboratory of the Jewish Comics Experience
Photo: Courtesy of Center for Jewish History

21. The Museum and Laboratory of the Jewish Comics Experience

  • Art

A new exhibition that celebrates Jewish comics is coming to the Center for Jewish History this fall. JewCE! The Museum and Laboratory of the Jewish Comics Experience will showcase the work of renowned Jewish comics writers and artists, including original artwork, historical artifacts, interactive installations that explore Jewish themes and narratives in comics and more. 

Guests will also be able to try their hand at character creation, storyboarding and iconography as part of the Laboratory portion of the exhibit.

The exhibition is open from October 9 through December 2023. It will also be presented alongside “JewCE: The Jewish Comics Experience,” a Jewish comic book convention happening November 11-12.

Free tickets to the exhibition are available here.

Spike Lee: Creative Sources at Brooklyn Museum
Shutterstock

22. Spike Lee: Creative Sources at Brooklyn Museum

  • Art
He's one of our most famous New Yorkers—and now legendary director Spike Lee (Do The Right Thing, Crooklyn, The 25th Hour) is getting his own immersive installation at the Brooklyn Museum this fall.

Running from October 6-February 4, 2024, "Spike Lee: Creative Sources" will delve into the world, works and influences of the acclaimed director who, though born in Atlanta, Georgia, was raised and revered as one of New York's own, particularly in the borough of Brooklyn. 

The exhibit will feature more than 300 works from Lee's personal collection, "items that have been touchpoints for Lee and the topics he explores on-screen," the museum said.

Judy Chicago: Herstory at New Museum
Photograph: By Donald Woodman/ARS, New York | Judy Chicago, Birth Trinity, from the Birth Project

23. Judy Chicago: Herstory at New Museum

  • Art

For the first time, a New York museum will present a comprehensive survey of work by feminist artist Judy Chicago. "Judy Chicago: Herstory" will span the artist's 60-year career across painting, sculpture, installation, drawing, textiles, photography, stained glass, needlepoint, and printmaking.

"Herstory" will trace the entirety of Chicago’s practice from her 1960s experiments in Minimalism and her revolutionary feminist art of the 1970s to her narrative series of the 1980s and 1990s in which she expanded her focus to confront environmental disaster, birth and creation, masculinity, and mortality. Contextualizing her feminist methodology within the many art movements in which she participated—and from whose histories she has frequently been erased—"Herstory" will showcase Chicago’s tremendous impact on American art and highlight her critical role as a cultural historian claiming space for women artists previously omitted from the canon.

See the show from October 12-January 14, 2024.

Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines at Brooklyn Museum
Photograph: Mark Morrisroe (American, 1959–1989) and Lynelle White (American). Dirt, no. 5, 1975/76. Photocopy with watercolor, saddle stitched, 8 1/2 × 5 1/2 in. (21.5 × 14 cm). © The Estate of Mark Morrisroe (EMM)

24. Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines at Brooklyn Museum

  • Art

In a pioneering exhibition, the Brooklyn Museum will present the first-ever museum show dedicated to zines by artists in North America. “Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines” encompasses more than 800 objects examining how artists have used the medium of zines over the past half-century.

This exhibition explores the largely unexamined, yet vibrant aesthetic practice of zines. Zines have been widely used to create and foster communities outside of the dominant culture since the early 1970s, when more affordable reproduction technologies like the photocopy machine became widely accessible. The exhibition documents the zine’s relationship to a range of avant-garde practices and intersections with other mediums, including painting, drawing, collage, photography, performance, sculpture, video, and film. 

From conceptual art to punk and street culture to queer and feminist practices, this canon-expanding exhibition interrogates hierarchies between media and features artworks by nearly 100 artists.

It’ll be on view from November 17–March 31, 2024. 

Women Dressing Women at The Met
Photograph: courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art | Jeanne Lanvin’s Cyclone Evening Dress, 1939

25. Women Dressing Women at The Met

  • Art
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute’s fall 2023 exhibition will be a celebration of female designers and women-led fashion houses, curated from the museum’s permanent collection. 

On view at The Met from December 7 through March 3, 2024, the exhibit will showcase about 80 objects documenting the fashion work of more than 70 makers, tracing the history of influential women-led fashion houses from the 20th century until today.

“Women Dressing Women” will take on four main themes: anonymity, visibility, agency, and absence/omission. The exhibit is curated to offer a new interpretation of the traditional canon of fashion history and explore how the fashion industry has been influential for women’s social, financial, and creative autonomy. 

