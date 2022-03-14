Navigating New York City is something of a thrill ride in its own right. But when it comes to classic fun with family and friends, look no further than one of these amusement parks near NYC. Within screaming distance of the city (hey, Coney Island), you can partake in jaw-dropping thrill rides and dizzying roller coasters, the kind of heart-palpitating drops that make the G train at rush hour look like child’s play. Or go a little further to New Jersey or Pennsylvania for your thrills.

Hordes of teens be damned—whether it's a peak holiday weekend or a lazy summer’s day, hitting up one of these top-rated amusement parks will always provide a most thrilling excursion. Just remember to pace yourself, and don’t scream yourself hoarse. If a lower-adrenaline kind of getaway is your kind of thing, opt for one of the best day trips from NYC or drop the thrill-seekers off and head out for some shopping at the best outlets near NYC.