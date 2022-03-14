Travel Time: One hour from NYC by subway
This family focused amusement park is situated right on the beach at Coney Island and has a history of over a decade. There's something for everyone here, a few adult rides as well as rides for the kids. And of course, the famous Spook-a-Rama, which is an indoor ride in the complete pitch-black which will give any horror lover or thrill seeker a real fright. They are currently closed for the winter season, but there isn't long to go until you can visit them again: they'll be reopening on Sunday 10th April 2022 in time for spring.