Night of Joy is an atmospheric, cool, sexy bar perfect for a date. Know what else is perfect for a date? Opening an unmarked door in the back and ascending to a gorgeous rooftop patio. Upstairs you’ll find plenty of seating, a mural by a local artist, string lights, and trellised walls crawling with lush plants. The actual bar upstairs is only open weekends, but no big deal. Any night of the week (except Mondays when the entire bar is closed) you’re welcome to snag a wine, beer, or herbal cocktail downstairs and head right up.
There are a lot of cool places to hang out on the streets of New York City’s perennial cool-kids-table, Williamsburg, Brooklyn. But once the sun goes down, what figuratively and quite literally elevates the cool factor is taking things above street level. Three words: Williamsburg rooftop bars. Yes, friends, if you know where to go and play your cards right, you and your squad can win summer by dancing, drinking, and/or vibing out amid rooftop breezes and vistas.
And while New York City has seemingly no shortage of truly world-class rooftop establishments across its five boroughs, what you’ll find below are the coolest sky-facing bars within Williamsburg’s densely-packed 2 square miles. If you’re looking for breezy fun with ready-made photo ops of NYC’s iconic skyline, we’ve got you covered. So double-check the weather forecast and the L train’s status, without further ado, here are our top picks for Williamsburg’s rooftop bars
