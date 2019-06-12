There are a lot of cool places to hang out on the streets of New York City’s perennial cool-kids-table, Williamsburg, Brooklyn. But once the sun goes down, what figuratively and quite literally elevates the cool factor is taking things above street level. Three words: Williamsburg rooftop bars. Yes, friends, if you know where to go and play your cards right, you and your squad can win summer by dancing, drinking, and/or vibing out amid rooftop breezes and vistas.

And while New York City has seemingly no shortage of truly world-class rooftop establishments across its five boroughs, what you’ll find below are the coolest sky-facing bars within Williamsburg’s densely-packed 2 square miles. If you’re looking for breezy fun with ready-made photo ops of NYC’s iconic skyline, we’ve got you covered. So double-check the weather forecast and the L train’s status, without further ado, here are our top picks for Williamsburg’s rooftop bars

