10 last-minute things to do in New York while it’s still winter

NYC is getting one more mega-snowstorm before spring officially begins on March 20, which means now’s the time to take advantage of the best things to do in winter while you’re still able to bundle-up in chunky-knit sweaters and scarves. If you haven’t checked off these 10 crucial cold-weather activities off your NYC bucket list, we encourage you do so ASAP—it won’t be long before many of the city’s best ice-skating rinks and winter flea markets close by the end of the month!

Sip warm cocktails inside a toasty rooftop bubble

FYI: You only have two weeks left to drink inside bubbles on the rooftop of Bar 54. Stay warm and dry while taking in those gorgeous skyline views. Don't panic, you can still enjoy the rooftop igloos at 230 Fifth until April.

Practice your axels and hit the slick stuff

Unfortunately, NYC's only free-admission ice-skating rink (The Rink at Bryant Park) is already closed for the season, but other popular patches of ice such as The Rink at Rockefeller Center, the Wollman Rink and the LeFrak Center at Lakeside are open until April.

Attend the first-ever Ice Disco hosted by Lola Star

If you're familiar with the ever-eccentric Lola Star's super-fun Dreamland Roller Discos held during the warmer-months, you should attend her winter version—on ice! Get your skates and dance moves ready by Friday, March 31. Purchase tickets here.

Shop at the Winter Flea at Skylight One Hansen

You only have two more weekend's to enjoy Brooklyn Flea's winter market in Boerum Hill, as it closes for the season on March 26. Don't fret—the macdaddy of fleas opens its alfresco bazaars the first weekend of April.

Go sledding in NYC parks! (and then grab a drink nearby)

After snowstorm Stella hits, you'll want to hit the best places to go sledding in NYC. Lucky for you, we've provided a great list of hills and slopes (in all five boroughs) and recommendations for the best bars where you can grab a drink and warm up after. View the list here.

Gorge on a steamy pot of cheese fondue at the Standard East Village

The Standard offers epic winter attractions to entice New Yorkers and tourists, but be warned: You only have roughly two more weeks to enjoy a cozy AF meal inside one of the yurts at the Standard East Village or skate the night away at the Standard High Line's outdoor ice-skating rink. Check out the details here.

Curl up with a book at one of the coziest reading nooks

Whether you find comfort in a big leather couch and blankets, clean minimal lines and lots of plants or a just a big glass of red wine, there is a spot with a cozy reading nook in NYC that will get your hygge on in no time.

Sip the infamous “Blooming Hot Chocolate” from Dominque Ansel Bakery

This magical cup of cocoa is the prettiest (and tastiest) hot chocolate in NYC. Enjoy it now while the weather is frigid!

Sneak a mug of spiked hot chocolate outside

Okay, perhaps we spoke too soon. The only warm beverage that could be better than Dominique Ansel's rich and creamy cocoa with a blooming marshmallow flower are any of the boozy hot chocolates we listed here.