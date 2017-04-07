10 MTA service changes you need to know about this weekend

Train delays are a sensitive subject in New York of late, what with all the delays, cancellations and hellish commutes resulting from a pair of derailments at Penn Station over the past two weeks. This weekend, another run of subway service suspensions and reroutes will make navigating Gotham slightly more complicated, and will presumably leave thousands of weary commuters confused.

It's our goal to keep you from being one of those perplexed passengers, so we've rounded up the key service changes coming this weekend. If you plan on leaving your neighborhood this weekend, keep reading.

2 train service will be suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday. Service on the 3 will also be cut off between the boroughs, with no service between 14th Street and New Lots Avenue during the same time frame.

4 trains will not be running in either direction between Crown Heights-Utica Avenue and New Lots from 11:30pm Friday through 6:30am Sunday, and from11:45pm Sunday through 5am Monday.

5 train service will be suspended in both directions between Eastchester-Dyre Avenue and E 180th Street from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday.

Uptown-bound A trains will run express from Canal Street to Columbus Circle from 11:45pm Friday through 6:30am Sunday, and from 11:45pm Sunday through 5am Monday. Uptown C trains will also run express along the same stretch from 6:30am to 11pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Coney Island-bound D trains will run express from Atlantic Avenue to 36th Street from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday, and will be rerouted via the N track to Coney Island at 36th Street from 11:45pm Friday through 10pm Sunday.

G trains service will be suspended in both directions between Bedford-Nostrand and Court Square from 11:45pm and 5am.

J trains will not be running in either direction between Crescent Street and Jamaica Center from 3:30am Saturday to 10pm Sunday, and service on the M will be suspended between Middle Village-Metropolitan and Myrtle Avenue from 11:45pm Friday through 5am Monday.

This breakdown is by no means comprehensive—it's simply a guide to the most impactful MTA service changes coming to New York this weekend. Godspeed, everyone.