10 rooftop bars you can go to for New Year’s Eve

Summer isn't the only season for rooftop hangs—there are not only plenty of rooftops that remain open through the winter but also plenty at which to ring in the new year. Here are ten festive options in case you want your New Year's Eve celebrations with a side of world-class skyline views.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to New Year’s Eve in NYC

Refinery Rooftop

Do it up on December 31st at Refinery Hotel's year-round rooftop with an open bar from 9am to 1pm, a midnight champagne toast, passed hors d'oeuvres and super-close views of the Empire State Building. $150

Rainbow Room

The historic lounge is throwing a black-tie bash on December 31st with an open-bar cocktail hour (8:30pm to 9:30pm), a four-course tasting menu, live entertainment and a bubbly toast when the clock strikes twelve. $595



Haven Rooftop

Want to be close to the excitement of Times Square without being fully in the throes of it? Revelers can watch all of the ball drop from this sky-skimming midtown spot, which will be heated and tented with two bars serving free-flowing liquor from 8pm to 2am for this New Year's party. $175; $250 per person for a table with bottle service



Beer Authority

Brew lovers can celebrate the holiday atop this three-story Hell's Kitchen beer bar, with a five-hour premium bar and two-hour spread of pub grub, like stuffed mushrooms, macaroni and cheese, and boneless chicken wings. The ball drop will be broadcasted across 15 TVs with a celebratory champagne toast to boot. $100, VIP $120, Ultra VIP $150



Upstairs at the Kimberly

The midtown lounge will be open for both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day: On the 31st, kick back on sleek leather booths during a four-hour open bar (9pm to 1am) while DJ Greg Hansen spins; and then cure your hangover with dishes like lemon ricotta pancakes and ratatouille frittata for New Year's Day brunch. $195, VIP $295



Photograph: Courtesy of the Kimberly

Sky Room

Cheers in the New Year at this rooftop bar in the Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel, which is ringing in 2017 with an open bar between 9pm and 2am, a live countdown to the ball drop and party snacks. $125, VIP $150

Monarch Rooftop

This 5,000-square-foot penthouse is offering an open bar for five hours, plus appetizers, complimentary champagne at 12am and festive party favors. There's VIP table-service options for larger groups and couples' champagne packages in case you're ringing in 2017 with bae. $229



STITCH Lounge

Is one of your resolutions to date more? Head to this New Year's Eve Singles Party, with a celebrity couples ice-breaker games with a change to win prizes along with NYE staples like an open bar (7pm to 8pm), complimentary appetizers (8pm to 100pm) and a midnight champagne toast. $150

The Skylark

Fingers crossed that the weather holds out on the 31st—if it proves a mild night, partygoers will be permitted to go outside to the upper deck of this midtown west venue to watch the ball drop live. Beyond the countdown, enjoy an open bar (9pm to 1am), bar bites until midnight, passed desserts from 1am to 2pm and a champagne room with a photo booth. $125, VIP $150

Spyglass

Head 22 floors up at the Archer Hotel to this enclosed rooftop bar, which will feature hors d'oeuvres from David Burke fabrick, an open bar from 9pm to 1am, live DJ sets and some complimentary bubbly at midnight. $299

