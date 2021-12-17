Ring in 2022 with tons of food, drinks and beautiful views at our Brooklyn market! Time Out Market New York in Dumbo has two levels of fun this December 31.
Everybody wants to start the new year on a high note. And in NYC, sky-high New Year’s Eve celebrations are abundant at rooftop bars. Ring in 2022 a little closer to the stars with open bars, multi-course dinners, music, party favors and festive midnight champagne toasts at these rooftop celebrations this Friday, January 31.
The aptly-named Panorama room has million dollar views of NYC and tickets to its NYE fête start at $200. Admission includes a three hour open bar, passed snacks, a Champagne toast and all the snapshots your grid can fit. Tickets are available here.
Daintree opened with a dedicated martini menu atop midtown’s Hotel Hendricks over the summer and now its celebrating its first New Years eve. It’s sprawling space in view of the Empire State building has hors d'oeuvres, a Veuve Clicquot Champagne toast, music and party favors for the occasion. General admission tickets are $95, available here.
This is midtown’s tallest and newest skyscraper. Its inaugural New Year’s Eve celebration features performances by the cast of Hamilton, two cocktails, DJ tunes, a midnight Champagne toast, and room to roam across three floors with spectacular NYC skyline views. Tickets are available here for $250.
The Roof recently reopened in the Lower East Side’s Public hotel along with the rest of its new and returning venues. This year’s NYE bash includes a four-hour open bar, passed apps, music and a Champagne toast when the clock strikes twelve. Tickets are available here for $275.
Arlo Soho hotel’s “multi-floor extravaganza” spans venues across the property at its newly-opened Foxtail cocktail bar, the also new Lindens restaurant and A.R.T. Soho, its rooftop bar. A DJ, dancers, open bar, snacks and “surprises” are all on the evening’s agenda. Tickets are available here for $150.
Hit the beach this New Year’s Eve, or at least gaze out upon it from The Roof at the Rockaway Hotel. It has three-course dinner seatings at 5pm and 7pm for $65 and $85 per person, followed by DJ tunes beginning at 10pm. Tickets are available here.
The Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel’s rooftop spans 8,000-square-feet with Empire State Building views and a few tiers of fun this New Year’s eve. Its $185 option gets you in from 9pm to 1pm and includes an open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, midnight Champagne toast and party favors. Tickets are available here.
