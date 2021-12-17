New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt
Photograph: SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

NYC’s best rooftop bars for New Year’s Eve

Celebrate among the stars.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Everybody wants to start the new year on a high note. And in NYC, sky-high New Year’s Eve celebrations are abundant at rooftop bars. Ring in 2022 a little closer to the stars with open bars, multi-course dinners, music, party favors and festive midnight champagne toasts at these rooftop celebrations this Friday, January 31. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to New Year’s Eve in NYC

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Time Out Market New York!

Show moreLoading animation

Rooftop bars for New Year’s Eve

Advertising
Daintree
Photograph: Courtesy of Noah Fecks

Daintree

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Midtown West

Daintree opened with a dedicated martini menu atop midtown’s Hotel Hendricks over the summer and now its celebrating its first New Years eve. It’s sprawling space in view of the Empire State building has hors d'oeuvres, a Veuve Clicquot Champagne toast, music and party favors for the occasion. General admission tickets are $95, available here

Read more
Advertising
Advertising

Versa

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West

The Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel’s rooftop spans 8,000-square-feet with Empire State Building views and a few tiers of fun this New Year’s eve. Its $185 option gets you in from 9pm to 1pm and includes an open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, midnight Champagne toast and party favors. Tickets are available here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VERSA NYC (@versanyc)

Read more
Order delivery
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for even more rooftop bars?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on New Year

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.