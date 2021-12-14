Ring in 2022 with tons of food, drinks and beautiful views at our Brooklyn market! Time Out Market New York in Dumbo has two levels of fun this December 31.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in NYC with multi-course dinners and open bars with passed apps.
Whether you’re an eager NYC New Year’s Eve devotee with 2022-bespectacled eyes glued to the Times Square ball drop, an all-night party-seeker, or a weary local desperately seeking a half-empty dive bar, one thing’s certain: at midnight on Friday, December 31, we all roll into 2022. And, if recent history is any indication, you may want to fortify yourself for whatever lies ahead. Whether you’re looking for a multi-course feast or some light bites to accompany an open bar, these are the best restaurants open this New Year’s Eve in NYC.
Baar Baar Indian gastropub has a variety of seating slots beginning with a $90 four-course prix-fixe at 5pm and culminating in a $275, 9:30pm extravaganza replete with replete with plates like paneer paturi, lamb chop burrah, poached butter lobster and a smattering of desserts. The late shift also includes an open bar, DJ tunes, dancing and timely party favors. Tickets are available here.
Lebanese drag artist Anya Knees will host ilili’s January 31 fête, featuring live performances, special guests and DJ sets. Ilili’s $195 five-course dinner seatings, featuring items from its modern/traditional Lebanese menu, start at 8pm. Limited tickets to its three-hour open bar are also available for $185. Tickets are available here.
“Camp Porchlight” promises a themed evening of “winter lodge vibes,” live music followed by a DJ score, snacks and the all-important three-hour open bar with a $99 “Lift Ticket” that gets you in from 11pm to 2am. A $210 “Season Pass” bumps entry up to 8:30pm, and includes all of the above plus a family-style dinner with cocktail pairing. Tickets are available here.
This gilded, bi-level space is a short distance from Times Square and its famed ball drop, for what it’s worth. Its $200 ticketed event includes a three-course dinner with options like smoked crispy duck wings, tuna tartare, roast chicken, steak frites and a trio of dessert selections. The price tag also includes a three-hour open bar with signature cocktails, bubbly, beer and wine. NYE at Valerie is pre-paid, and tax, tip and a service fee will be added in advance. Tickets are available here.
Reservations at this multi-award winner, including our recent pick for NYC’s best outdoor dining spot are available until 8pm. Its special prix-fixe menu includes flatbread favorites like the braised oxtail variety, spicy portobello burgers and Koko’s island pasta. Then, the New Year’s Eve celebration continues from 10pm to 3am, with an open bar until midnight and passed apps until 1am. Reservations are available here.
Home to one of this year’s most exciting new appetizers, Little Mad has crafted an over-the-top “Midnight Mäd Party” to ring in the new year. The 8:45pm seating is $495 per person for five luxe courses like bungeoppang with caviar, foie gras torchon and Wagyu ribeye, plus welcome canapés and two glasses of Champagne. A wine pairing is an additional $100. The evening’s dress code is “glamorous mädness,” and an earlier seating is $235 per person. Tickets are available here.
Regular dinner reservations are available at The Bonnie until 9pm, at which point its $99 New Year’s party begins. The neighborhood favorite will have a three-hour open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres and a Champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight. Reservations are available here.
Head to Roosevelt Island for one of the best views of NYC at Panorama Room. The newly opened rooftop’s inaugural New Year’s Eve celebration on the 18th floor of the Graduate hotel starts at $200 for a three-hour open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, a Champagne toast and inimitable snapshots of the NYC skyline. Tickets are available here.
The Michelin-bonafide team at Mifune is rolling out its limited-release A5 Wagyu rossini this New Year’s Eve. The once-a-year special is plated with foie gras, black truffles and seasonal vegetables; all part of an eight-course Japanese/French omakase that’s available for $185 per person before drinks, tax and tip. Tickets are available here.
Newly reopened Chikarashi Isso is serving its brand new à la carte menu until 8pm and offering a six-course kappo-style tasting menu all evening for $140 per person. The prix-fixe includes a crab and Tokyo turnip soup, Miyazaki Wagyu chateaubriand tempura and snow crab shabu shabu. Reservations are available here.
See stunning NYC views from Ophelia’s lovely “snow globe in the sky” at Beekman Tower. Early bird tickets are $100 an open bar and hors d'oeuvres from 5pm to 7:30pm. General admission tickets for the 9pm to 2am slot are $275 for a four hour open bar, hors d'oeuvres and a Champagne toast at midnight. Even more extravagant options are available for larger groups. Tickets are available here.
