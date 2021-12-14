Whether you’re an eager NYC New Year’s Eve devotee with 2022-bespectacled eyes glued to the Times Square ball drop, an all-night party-seeker, or a weary local desperately seeking a half-empty dive bar, one thing’s certain: at midnight on Friday, December 31, we all roll into 2022. And, if recent history is any indication, you may want to fortify yourself for whatever lies ahead. Whether you’re looking for a multi-course feast or some light bites to accompany an open bar, these are the best restaurants open this New Year’s Eve in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to New Year’s Eve in NYC