15 amazing things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 15

Feast of San Gennaro at Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston Sts; various times; free

Out-of-towners and locals are getting psyched for the Feast of San Gennaro 2017, and for a good reason—the annual event includes touristy spots in Little Italy that are actually good. We’ll give you the low-down on what incredible Italian dishes you can munch on during the feast, the best Italian restaurants to celebrate as well as some of the awesome things you can do every day during the 11-day bash.

Affordable Art Fair Metropolitan Pavilion; 11am; $18–$80

The price-conscious art fair returns for its 24th edition in NYC. For an $18 advance ticket, you can shop original paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures from 67 local, national and international galleries. With price tags ranging from $100 to $10,000, you can fix up your apartment without breaking the bank.

Photoville Brooklyn Bridge Park; noon; free

Your insta is about to get meta. NYC hosts a bounty of beautiful photography exhibitions, but only Photoville can claim to be as pretty as the photographs it showcases. Held in and around giant shipping containers in Brooklyn Bridge Park, the massive celebration of pictures features more than 500 artists, 75 exhibitions, talks, screenings and a beer garden.

Star Wars in Concert David Geffen Hall (at Lincoln Center); 8pm; $65–$175

New York Philharmonic takes on John Williams’s scores for the most iconic film franchise in history with screenings of A New Hope (September 15, 16), The Empire Strikes Back (September 26–28), Return of the Jedi (October 4, 5) and The Force Awakens (October 6, 7), all backed by conductor David Newman and an 85-person orchestra. Maybe we’ll get the prequels in 2018?

SmartGlamour Runway Show WeWork South Williamsburg; 7pm; Free with R.S.V.P.

NYC-based clothing company SmartGlamour is hosting a body-positive catwalk (sizes XXS to 6X) to launch its new collection, featuring trendy women's looks for all shapes and sizes. Bonus for attendees: The free event features complimentary beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. R.S.V.P. at smartglamour@gmail.com to reserve a seat.

The Meadows Music and Arts Festival Citi Field; 11:45am; single-day $115, three-day pass $305

This fest boasts over 60 artists on four stages, plus eats from local mainstays like Roberta's, Dough and Bareburger, a Tito's Bloody Mary Bar and tons of cool art from local creators. Fri 15 features Jay-Z, Run the Jewels, Tegan and Sara, Joey Bada$$ and Blood Orange; Sat 16 brings Gorillaz, Erykah Badu, Future, M.I.A., Big Boi and Badbadnotgood; and closing out the festivities on Sun 17 are Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nas, Ghostface Killah, Broken Social Scene and Weezer. Rest up: it's going to be a long weekend—in the best possible way.

Bête Noire: The Black Beast Lot 45; 9pm; $10, at the door $15

Show up as your "shadow self" for this dark and twisted bordello, featuring Tarot readings, painting, music, burlesque and drag from artists like Chris of Hur, Lee Valone, Vic Sin, Maxxx Pleasure, Erica Rosell, Elle McQueen and more.

Sat 16

Str8 West Coastin’ Project Parlor; 2pm; free

Get loose in Project Parlor’s backyard like you’re at a Southern California house party with this summertime rager, featuring DJs Meka, Still Life and the beloved Dopeshoes. Grab W-shaped foam hands (for Westsiiiiide), barbecue bites and even some absinthe while jamming to Tupac, E-40, Salt-N-Pepa, Dr. Dre and more.

IdeasCity Sara D. Roosevelt Park; 10am; free

Don't get us wrong, we heart NY as much as the next person, but there's always room for improvement. This daylong fest hosted by the New Museum invites designers, artists, technologists and policymakers to come together and share ideas to make cities around the world even better. The lineup features Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, artist Paul Ramirez Jonas, anthropologist Nadina Christopoulou, architect Tatiana Bilbao and many more.

BQLT Open Garden Day at various locations; 10am; free

Fall is upon us; get thee out of doors while you still can. Brooklyn Queens Land Trust hosts its open garden day, taking place across eighteen different gardens. Pick your fave sanctuary, then settle in and enjoy a day of live music, performances and lush greenery.

Sun 17

Brooklyn Book Festival Brooklyn Borough Hall and Plaza; free

This annual literary celebration brings together spectacular writers from across the globe for a full week of talks, shopping and even yoga to satisfy the borough’s brainiacs. This year boasts authors Karl Ove Knausgaard, Joyce Carol Oates, Patti Smith and more.

Unicorn Carnival Coney Art Walls; 1pm; $25

Step up your fall style at this makeup, fashion and music party in Coney Island. Justine Skye and Alli Simpson perform.

Never Built New York Queens Museum; 11am; free with suggested admission of $8

Co-curated by Sam Lubell and Greg Goldin and designed by Christian Wassmann, this exhibition explores the New York that never was. Original prints, drawings, models, installations and animations reveal the ideas that never came to pass, like a floating airport (yes, please, anything but LaGuardia) and apartments that doubled as bridge supports. City of dreams, indeed.

TASTE Williamsburg Greenpoint East River State Park; 1pm; $25–$60

Celebrate the adjacent Brooklyn ‘hoods with a block party loaded with lots and lots of food. Fifty of the top restaurants, bars and merchants from the area will convene for tastings–think newcomers like Leuca, Llama Inn, Du’s Donuts and Cheeseboat, along with returning favorites like Pies ‘n’ Thighs and Maison Premiere. All proceeds will benefit the Firehouse North Brooklyn Community Center, which has planned to reopen its doors this year.

The Unofficial Expert The Barrow Group; 7pm; free

Marie Faustin and Sydnee Washington—two of the fastest, most ferocious comedians you'll see this year—bring their uproarious podcast to the stage. Expect interviews with "experts" on topics like man-buns, divas and sugar daddies, and whip-cracking reads of audience members. Hail to the queens.