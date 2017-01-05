15 wonderful things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 6

Three Kings Day Parade

Procession starts at Lexington Ave and 106th St. Colorful floats, camels and 12-foot-tall puppets descend on Spanish Harlem for this holiday procession honoring the magis' visit to that famous manger. Expect plenty of live music at the parade, which is sponsored by El Museo del Barrio, plus get into the museum for free!

Party Like It’s 1999

Twenty years ago, the Spice Girls dropped “Wannabe,” and the world was never the same. Slip on your leopard-print leotard or little black Gucci dress and celebrate girl power at this throwback rager, with reliable kitsch pop beats courtesy of DJ Steve Reynolds. If you meet a lover on the dance floor, just make sure they can get with your friends.

NuDance: Naked Dance Movement Class

For many of us, winter is a time to bundle up our insecurities in several layers of sweaters. Instead, set your body free at this hip-hop–inspired nude dance class, where you quickly bond with your classmates in the throes of pure physical expression. Once you’ve put your clothes on, enjoy a booze and endorphin-fueled afterparty with your liberated classmates.

Karaoke Tremendous

DJ and producer Lord Easy joins comedy rapper Sir Jarlsberg to reincarnate the high-energy karaoke dance party, 'Karaoke Killed the Cat.' Enter a no-judgment-zone where anyone can sing and dance their heart out.

House of Yes Turns One

Has it really been only one year since Bushwick party warehouse House of Yes became an NYC nightlife staple? R.S.V.P. for free admission to this debauched birthday party, which is guaranteed to feature creative drink specials, mesmerizing aerial and pole dancers, deep house and disco beats, and plenty of cake to go around. Whether you’re a costume-clad regular or it’s your first time, just show up looking fabulous and you’re guaranteed a wildly unforgettable evening.

One Step Beyond: Kenny Dope + Eli Escobar

Legendary house and hip hop DJ and producer Kenny Dope headlines at the American Museum of Natural History's ever-popular dance party series. Opening the evening is Eli Escobar, a New York institution in his own right. If you get tired from all the dancing, take a break and head up to the Hayden Big Bang Theater for a quick trip through the cosmos.

New Year, New Oral Sex Tricks

Okay, 2016 sucked. Let's suck better in 2017! All are welcome at this free mini workshop (dubbed a "quickie") hosted by our favorite gender- and sexuality-inclusive sex shop. Learn tricks to better please the object of your desire, and pick up a treat or two for yourself while you're there.

Sat 7

Blunderland Revolution: Variety Show

Eric Schmalenberger presents another edition of his evening dedicated to the city's underground nightlife and performance scenes. Gracing the stage are performance artist Shane Shane and burlesque star Darlinda Just Darlinda, plus Faux Pas le Fay, Aurora North and more. Show up for an evening of intrepid entertainment that is as risky as it is risqué.

Reggae Retro 1st Saturdays Party

Since 2002, Reggae Retro has delivered authentic, crowd-pleasing reggae jams to Brooklyn’s die-hard fans. Head to Littlefield to hear classics by Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Dennis Brown and more. DJs Jase and Silence keep the beats rolling late into the night.

Death Proof

Rewatch Quentin Tarantino’s glorious 2007 camp revival about a car-wrecking, homicidal stuntman (Kurt Russell), who meets his match in four road warriors (Zoë Bell, Rosario Dawson, Tracie Thoms and Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Videology provides complimentary shots of the film’s iconic drink, Chartreuse. Fasten your seat belt.

Bottomless! Pants Off Dance Off

Hiking through subway stations and fifth-floor walk-ups gives New Yorkers an edge in the booty department, and this party invites you to show off the natural splendor of your behind. Leave your trousers at the free pants check, and get to grooving with other underwear-clad revelers. You can even buy some glam skivvies from the panty boutique, or get your caboose decorated at the butt-jazzling studio. If you’re feeling particularly game, head to the spank station to achieve a red glow on your behind. All bums are welcome.

Sun 8

No Pants Subway Ride

One of the best and most amusing NYC events in January is the No Pants Subway Ride, created by Improv Everywhere’s Charlie Todd. In 2002, the funny fella produced the first-ever event and posted it on YouTube, where the short clip quickly gained popularity. Now it has turned into one of the group’s most anticipated events, as thousands of New Yorkers continue the funny tradition on subway cars across Gotham. Donning winter clothes, minus their pants (it’s one of the best things to do in winter, so it will be cold) the straphangers share the same goal: to confuse bystanders.

Slippery Sundays Burlesque

Join some of the city’s most brazen burlesque divas, including Fancy Feast, Darlinda Just Darlinda, Gal Friday, Jo Boobs and Poison Ivory for a wicked night of dancing and drinking.

GGNY: Geek Trivia

Get sorted onto a team with new friends, and then show off how much you really know about the Blue Ranger, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Captain Jack Harkness and other favorites from the queer world of genre over several rounds of trivia. Bring a food item to share with your team, and compete for collectibles and other memorabilia. Shazam!

Holiday Train Show

The New York Botanical Garden lights up with its collection of trains that chug along a nearly half-mile track by 150 miniature NYC landmarks like the Empire State Building and Radio City Music Hall, all made of natural materials such as leaves, twigs, bark and berries.