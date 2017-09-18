  • Blog
25 top fashion, art and music photos from Meadows Festival 2017

By Time Out New York Music Posted: Monday September 18 2017, 5:07pm

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver
Meadows Festival 2017

The second-annual Meadows Festival took over the area outside Citi Field this past weekend, bringing JAY-Z, Gorillaz, some mesmerizing air dancers (see below) and more. We've collected the highlights from Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as the best fashion at the Meadows Festival—so what else is there to say? We'll let these photographs, collected over the fest's three sunny days, speak for themselves.

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

 

 

 

