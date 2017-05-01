A brand-new food hall is coming to Midtown East

The food-hall boom continues—from the same team behind Urbanspace Vanderbilt and Madison Square Eats comes a new three-story food haven at 570 Lexington and 51st Street.
Though the vendors are not yet confirmed, the 11,400-square-foot space will have plenty of room for the reported twentysomething stalls. (Vendors at its Vanderbilt sister include Ovenly, Liquiteria and Red Hook Lobster Pound.)
The hall is expected to open by early 2018, but in the meantime, stay tuned for more details.
