A brand-new food hall is coming to Midtown East

By Alyson Penn Posted: Monday May 1 2017, 2:43pm

Paul Wagtouicz
URBANSPACE VANDERBILT interior-exterior

The food-hall boom continues—from the same team behind Urbanspace Vanderbilt and Madison Square Eats comes a new three-story food haven at 570 Lexington and 51st Street. 

Though the vendors are not yet confirmed, the 11,400-square-foot space will have plenty of room for the reported twentysomething stalls. (Vendors at its Vanderbilt sister include Ovenly, Liquiteria and Red Hook Lobster Pound.)

The hall is expected to open by early 2018, but in the meantime, stay tuned for more details. 

 

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 66 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

