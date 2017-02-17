A dramatic swirling whirlpool is being installed at the base of the Brooklyn Bridge

New York has many art installments throughout the city; the Times Square Immigration heart, outdoor art projects, and most recently signs from the Women’s March that took place less than a month ago. So if you are looking to see something new during the spring you are in luck!

In celebration of its 40th Anniversary season, the Public Art Fund is installing a whirlpool at the base of Pier 1 in the Brooklyn Bridge Park. This massive structure, created by artist Anish Kapoor, will be on display beginning May 3.

"Descension" marks the first time that one of Kapoor's visually arresting installations have come to New York. It consists of a large, spiraling funnel of water, meant to contrast with the nearby East River, that then disappears at the center. Since the '90s, Kapoor's work has often explore the ideas of voids, including pieces that recede into the distance or disappear into walls and floors.

"As we celebrate 40 years of bringing remarkable public art to New York City, it's important to recognize those artists and exhibitions that have shaped the discourse and been so memorable to our broad public audience," said Public Art Fund Director and Chief Curator Nicholas Baume in a statement. "We're thrilled that Anish's newest work will be a highlight of this anniversary season, more than a decade after his outdoor debut with us."

"Descension" will be on view at Brooklyn Bridge Park until September 10.