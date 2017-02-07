New crowdsourced exhibition showcases art from the women’s march

The Women’s March On Washington is now in the history books, but its impact continues to resonant in New York and elsewhere. And of course, it has left behind memorable images of hundreds of thousand of marchers wearing pink pussy hats and carrying DIY signs protesting Trump and his policies. The latter are now included in a show of crowdsourced art from the march. Titled “A Open Letter,” it’s one of several anti-Trump exhibitions that have popped up around town recently, from Chelsea to MoMA. “A Open Letter” is on view until Friday at Garrett Leight California Optical on Grand Street in Soho. If you can’t make it by then, you can check out these views of the show.
