A new batch of Hamilton tickets just went on sale today

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday March 7 2017, 11:51am

 

A new block of tickets for #HamiltonBway are now on sale for November 7, 2017- March 4, 2018. Link in bio. #RiseUp

A post shared by Hamilton (@hamiltonmusical) on

 

 

Don’t throw away your shot! This morning, a new batch of tickets for Hamilton was released for shows in NYC later this year. (Cue the freaking out.) Tickets can be purchased here for shows from November 7, 2017, to March 4, 2018.

 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Hamilton lottery

 

Prices range from $199 to $229, and though that’s clearly not in the category of cheap Broadway tickets, don’t forget that there are now twice as many Hamilton lottery tickets available. (Shoot, we already made a joke about taking your shot.) 

 

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 240 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

