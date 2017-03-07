A new batch of Hamilton tickets just went on sale today

Don’t throw away your shot! This morning, a new batch of tickets for Hamilton was released for shows in NYC later this year. (Cue the freaking out.) Tickets can be purchased here for shows from November 7, 2017, to March 4, 2018.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Hamilton lottery
Prices range from $199 to $229, and though that’s clearly not in the category of cheap Broadway tickets, don’t forget that there are now twice as many Hamilton lottery tickets available. (Shoot, we already made a joke about taking your shot.)
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest