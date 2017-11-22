A new holiday market is opening in Times Square this Friday

UrbanSpace, the pop-up marketplace purveyors who have already taken over Bryant Park, Union Square and the Garment District this holiday season, are opening a new marketplace (appropriately named GIFTED) in the center of Times Square on Friday, November 24.

Running through December 22, GIFTED will host 16 independent NYC businesses, including ice cream spot Ice & Vice, clothing shop Fineapple New York, skincare brand Limegreen and more.

Beyond the shops, the market features a life-sized gingerbread scene, crafted by the students of the International Culinary Center, which tells the story of Times Square's history from the days of the Ziegfeld Follies through the present. Hopefully there's a gingerbread Maggie Gyllenhaal to represent the delightfully seedy Deuce era of the ’70s.

