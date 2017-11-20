A new holiday market opens in the Garment District today

The folks working at Urbanspace (or the alfresco market gurus, as we like to call them) have been busy this season. The company is currently operating three popular holiday markets in the city (The Holiday Shops at Bryant Park, Union Square Holiday Market and the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, which opens November 28) and has added a fourth festive bazaar to its lineup: the Garment District Holiday Market.

This is the first year Urbanspace has partnered with the Garment District Alliance to bring some extra Christmas cheer to the neighborhood. Not only can shoppers get excited about new booths selling cool gifts and drool-worthy bites (look out for grub like authentic Chinese street food from Jianbing Company, gluten-free treats by Posh Pop Bakeshop, and macarons from WOOPS!), but the market is also decked out with a holiday art installation featuring mannequin “trees” rocking garland and ornaments.

The merry bazaar opens for the season today and runs every day (11am–8pm, excluding Thanksgiving Day) through December 24. Add this to your list of places to go to score unique holiday gifts for your family and friends. (And lunch, of course). For more information, go here

