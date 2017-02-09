  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Celebrate National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day the best way possible—with a lot of carbs

By Christina Izzo Posted: Thursday February 9 2017, 3:38pm

 

Halal Pie at Massoni
Photograph: Courtesy of Massoni

It's the New Yorkiest of days, a holiday that we are heretofore dubbing Carbmas: Today marks the coming together of National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day, two arbitrarily scheduled food holidays that fortunately fell on a stupendously snowy day when we need carbs the most. To celebrate this blessed union, take advantage of these festive food-and-drink deals—you know, in case you plan on eating somewhere other than your couch today.

- At Massoni, chef Dale Talde is offering a special Halal Cart Pie for National Pizza Day. The za comes topped with lamb schwarma, marsala marinara and both red and white sauces.

- For National Pizza Day, Queens newbie Allora Italian Kitchen & Bar is offering not only free hot toddies but also two-for-one pizzas to anyone named Nicole, Nick or Nico. Who cares why?

- Every bagel purchased at Orwasher's today will include a free cup of coffee. The Upper East Side bakery is also rolling out a new rugelach-flavored cream cheese in celebration of National Bagel Day today.

- Zucker's is giving away a free mini bagel with choice of cream cheese to the first 100 customers at all three locations in New York: Tribeca, Grand Central and Upper West Side

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 336 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest