Celebrate National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day the best way possible—with a lot of carbs

Photograph: Courtesy of Massoni

It's the New Yorkiest of days, a holiday that we are heretofore dubbing Carbmas: Today marks the coming together of National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day, two arbitrarily scheduled food holidays that fortunately fell on a stupendously snowy day when we need carbs the most. To celebrate this blessed union, take advantage of these festive food-and-drink deals—you know, in case you plan on eating somewhere other than your couch today.



- At Massoni, chef Dale Talde is offering a special Halal Cart Pie for National Pizza Day. The za comes topped with lamb schwarma, marsala marinara and both red and white sauces.



- For National Pizza Day, Queens newbie Allora Italian Kitchen & Bar is offering not only free hot toddies but also two-for-one pizzas to anyone named Nicole, Nick or Nico. Who cares why?



- Every bagel purchased at Orwasher's today will include a free cup of coffee. The Upper East Side bakery is also rolling out a new rugelach-flavored cream cheese in celebration of National Bagel Day today.



- Zucker's is giving away a free mini bagel with choice of cream cheese to the first 100 customers at all three locations in New York: Tribeca, Grand Central and Upper West Side.