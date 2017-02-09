10 delicious ways to stay warm during today’s snowstorm

Happy snow day, New York. We know you're looking forward to your day of Netflix binging and snacking in bed, but even with the flurries steadily coming down, you're not going to want to stay cooped up inside forever. For you brave souls willing to take on the tundra, here are just a few tasty ways to warm up from the inside out today.



1. Sip some chill-thawing bone broth: Downtowners can pop over to Marco Canora's Brodo Broth Shop for a piping cup of chili-oil–slicked Tom Yum Broth ($11 small, $13 large), while Upper West Siders should seek out April Bloomfield's four-star beef broth ($11), adorned with kabocha squash and Taleggio cheese, at White Gold Butchers.

2. Throw back a hot toddy. There are plenty of worthy options, but the Meatball Shop is giving you extra incentive by offering half-price mugs of the stuff ($5.50) today at all New York locations.

3. Sink your teeth into a meaty French dip. Maison Pickle, the Upper West Side newcomer from Jacob Hadjigeorgis of Jacob's Pickles, offers five hearty varieties of the hot sandwich, including one draped in Hudson Valley foie gras ($37).

Photograph: Courtesy Maison Pickle

4. Take the kids to eat for free in Central Park. Cap off an afternoon of sledding with a stop at Tavern on the Green, where the youngins can eat off the children's menu (beef sliders, chicken-finger parmigiana) for free. The restaurant’s to-go window will also be open, selling hot chocolate and cookies.

5. Cozy up with Vietnamese comfort food. New East Village addition Hanoi House ladles a stunningly beefy pho ($13), stirring a 16-hour broth with a double dose of meat (filet mignon and brisket). If that’s not enough, you can add in oxtail for $2.50 or bone marrow for $3.

6. Take advantage of expanded delivery zones. Previously serving only midtown, David Chang’s delivery-only kitchen Ando just branched out downtown, which means you can now get crowd-pleasing grub like cheesesteak egg rolls, fried chicken and vegetarian curry in lower Manhattan north of Houston Street.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Standard East Village

7. Dip into some gooey fondue. As of press time, the Winter Garden at the Standard East Village is operating as usual today, which means you can wrap yourself in a complimentary fur coat and get toasty with a fondue feast inside an alpine yurt. But, if you can't make it there, don't worry—New York is rich with rib-sticking alternatives.

8. Eat your way through Brooklyn's new food court. Let’s be real—even if you do make it outdoors today, you’re not going to want to be outside long. That’s why it’s an optimal day for holing up inside Fort Greene's Gotham Market and hitting its wide array of vendors: think crab chowder at Crabby Shack followed by patatas bravas at Boqueria.

9. Face off with the city's spiciest dishes. Add some much-welcome heat to your day with sweat-inducing Sichuan options like the fish stew at Hao Noodle and Tea (one of our 100 Best Dishes of 2016, FYI) and the numbing dry pots over at MáLà Project.

10. Go for the coffee, stay for the wine. New Lower East Side bar River Coyote starts serving espresso, cappuccino and bigger-than-your-face Dough doughnuts at 8am but, even better, they serve tapped wine starting at 11am. We know where we're hanging out today.