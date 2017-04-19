Conveyor belt pizza is the next food fad that New York doesn't need

Listen, conveyor-belt sushi is one thing. But New York, you are better than conveyor-belt pizza. You are the pizza capital of North America. Hell, outside of Italy, you are the pizza capital of the world. (And frankly Chicago, we don't need to take pizza advice from you.)

So, with the wealth of world-class za we have in our fair city, do we really need &pizza, the fast-casual concept that launched in Chicago and is set to arrive at New York's 15 West 28th Street this June?



Unlike your standard rounds and squares, the pies at &pizza are thin and oblong-shaped, and built via a conveyor-belt system: Customers can choose from pre-made pies or create their own, which are then ushered into a conveyor-belt oven and cooked for 90 seconds right in front of them.



The New York location will be the chain's 22nd, with more Gotham outposts planned. Sacrilege.