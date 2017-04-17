Eight great ways to eat and drink flowers in NYC this spring

Spring is the season to stop and smell all the blossoming flowers around the city. But if you don’t have time to visit the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York Botanical Garden or Central Park (c’mon), there are plenty of restaurants and bars serving floral-based dishes and drinks you can actually consume (or just take Insta photos of). They're almost too pretty to eat—almost!

Truffles at the Secret Garden at The Knickerbocker

The garden-inspired menu at the Knickerbocker in Midtown has plenty of blossom-garnished guzzles and grub. Try the handmade chocolate truffles in passionfruit, coconut and hazelnut flavors, each set atop fresh flowers.

Sweet Osmanthus Jelly at Tim Ho Wan

This orange, translucent dessert is made with goji berries and osmanthus flowers, a sweet addition used in traditional Chinese medicine for vitamin B-3 and antioxidants.

Bed of Roses at Botanic Lab

This pretty-in-pink cocktail served at the LES bar was inspired by the Bronx Botanical Garden and includes rose syrup, egg white and gin.

Photograph: Zandy Mangold

Quinoa porridge at Hole in the Wall Cafe & Bar

This newly opened spot sports a porridge made with coconut, honey, berries, seasonal fruit and pistachios, and garnished in bright flowers.

Grandma Chicken Mixian at Little Tong Noodle Shop

Edible flowers are sprinkled atop a chicken broth soup with black sesame garlic oil, Chinese broccoli, pickled daikon and fermented chili at this Yunnan-inspired noodle house.

Tried & True Punch Bowl at the Garret East

Gather a bunch of friends to sup this shareable punch, which is served in a copper bowl filled with gin, passionfruit juice, turmeric and cans of energy drink plopped right on top. The whole shebang is finished with vibrant edible flowers.

El Burro Fantasma at Ghost Donkey

This Mexican-inspired cocktail at the funky East Village bar includes mescal, aperol, agave, lime, grapefruit juice and chili. It's served in a ceramic donkey bursting with hot-pink blooms.

Photograph: Courtesy AvroKO Hospitality Group

The Pirate Rose at the Flower Shop

You can’t get more in-theme than drinking at a bar with the word “flower” right in it. This simple drink contains 42 Below vodka, lime, mint and dried roses.