Free things to do in New York City every day this spring

Fun fact: Some of the best things to do in spring in NYC are free! To usher in the new season, we rounded up a list of free events, covering every single day from March 20 to the start of summer (that's June 21, folks). Whether you're searching for free activities in NYC parks, fitness classes, comedy shows or spring festivals, here's proof that you don't have to spend a dime to have a good time in Gotham.
RECOMMENDED: Free things to do in NYC guide
MARCH
March 20
Women’s Jazz Festival in Conversation: There’s Something About Ella; Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 7pm
March 21
Clueless Trivia; Stone and Creek Bar and Lounge; 8pm
March 22
Opening Night for Public Access/Open Networks exhibition; BRIC; 7pm
March 23
Dirty Thursday 90s Night; House of Yes; 10pm
March 24
Coffee tasting; Blue Bottle Coffee; 12:30pm
March 25
Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park; 8:30am
March 26
Harlem Gallery Tour: The Window and the Breaking of the Window; Studio Museum; 1pm
March 27
Can’t Hardly Wait Trivia; The Hill; 8pm
Mar 28
Game Night; The Rose Club at the Plaza; 7pm
Mar 29
Scarface Screening; Brooklyn Bazar; 8pm
Mar 30
Tainted Love Dance Party; The Bell House; 10pm
APRIL
Apr 1
Brooklyn Makers Market; Weylin; noon
Apr 2
Harlem Gallery Tour: Circa 1970; Studio Museum; 1pm
Apr 3
Letters Home By Rose Leiman Goldemberg; The New York Public Library; 7pm
Apr 4
Tour of Gracie Mansion; Carl Schurz Park; various times
April 5
Evil Dead Screening; Brooklyn Bazaar; 8pm
Apr 6
Conversations in Black Freedom Studies: Black Athletes and the Freedom Struggle; Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 6pm
Apr 7
First Fridays: Quiet Storm Edition; Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 6pm
Apr 8
New Music from Hong Kong; The DiMenna Center for Classic Music; 7:30pm
Apr 9
Spring Open House; MoMA PS1; noon
Apr 10
Central Park Tour: Heart of the Park; 11am
Apr 11
Exhibition: Zane York: Nature Morte; Arsenal in Central Park; 9am-5pm
Apr 12
Ralph McDaniels: Video Music Box Live; BRIC; 7pm
Apr 13
90s Pop Culture Trivia; Failte; 8pm
Apr 14
Central Park Tour: Legendary Landmarks; 2pm
Apr 15
Tax March; Bryant Park; 1pm
Apr 16
Garden Highlights Walk; Perkins Visitors Center (in Wave Hill); 2pm
Apr 17
Secret Science Club; The Bell House; 7:30pm
Apr 18
Earth Day in Union Square; noon
Apr 19
Easter Egg Hunt; Lewis H Latimer House; 3:30pm
Apr 20
Central Park Tour: Secrets of the Southwest Park; 11am
Apr 21
It’s My Park at Henry Hudson Park; 8am
Apr 22
Neighborhood Concert: The Canales Project's Between Two Worlds; Carnegie Hall; 7pm
Apr 23
Demystifying Government: Judicial Jamboree; Union Hall; 3pm
Apr 24
Central Park Tour: Iconic Views of Central Park; 11am
Apr 25
Building a Trellis in Your Garden; BACADYS Garden; 2pm
Apr 26
How Can Art Activate Public Space?; Arsenal in Central Park; 6pm
Apr 27
Special Express Arts 2; Poe Park Visitor Center; 11am
Apr 28
Garden Walk: Notable Trees of Wave Hill; Perkins Visitors Center in Wave Hill; 1pm
Apr 29
Rainbow Book Fair; John Jay College; noon
Apr 30
Harlem Gallery Tour: Excerpt; Studio Museum; 1pm
MAY
May 1
Kickboxing; WeWork 300 Park; 6:30pm
May 2
Media Talks: Getting Started in Independent Film with New Voices in Black Cinema, featuring Dui Jarrod; BRIC; 6:30pm
May 3
Context New York Art Fair; Pier 94
May 4
Weekday Zen Meditation by Chogyesa; Zen Temple of New York; 6:30pm
May 5
Bike Expo New York; Pier 36; 10am
May 6
Holi Hai; Governors Island; 10am
May 7
American Field Pop-Up Market; Industry City; 10am
May 8
Learn how to play Lacrosse; I.S. 2 George L. Egbert Playground; 3pm
May 9
Yoga in Times Square; WeWork Times Square; 8am
May 10
Laughter Yoga NYC; Better Health Chiropractic PC; 6pm
May 11
Natural Solutions with Essential Oils; Whynot Coffee; free
May 12
NYC Coffee Tasting at Ten; Counter Culture Coffee New York Training Center; 10am
May 13
Free Brewery Tour; Chelsea Craft Brewing Company; 1pm–6pm
May 14
Japan Day at Central Park; 9:30am
May 15
Knit Knight: Resistor’s Biweekly Knitting Circle; NYC Resistor; 7:30pm
May 16
Dance Cardio & Toning; WeWork Wall Street; 6:30pm
May 17
NYC-East Village: Stella & Dot Opportunity Event with Caitlin Nystrom; Five Stuy Café; 5pm
May 18
SUNDUB at Battery Harris; 9pm
May 19
Bitches’ Brew Variety Show; 8:30pm
May 20
Dance Parade; at various locations and times
May 21
Ninth Avenue International Food Festival; on Ninth Ave; 10am
May 22
The Piskin Boyle Show; The Grisly Pear; 10pm
May 23
The Fancy Show; Dizzy’s on Fifth; 8:30pm
May 24
Gotham Greens Observation Deck Tour; Gotham Green Gowanus; 6pm
May 25
JUDY Rock ‘N’ Roll Dance Party for Queers & Co; Brooklyn Bazaar; 9pm
May 26
Lower East Side Laughs; Free Standup comedy show; Local 138; 8pm
May 27
152nd St Cultural Festival; Jackson Avenue; 11am
May 28
Outdoor Movie Night: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Field 81, Randall’s Island Park; 8:30pm
May 29
Lower East Side Festival; 155 First Avenue at 10th St; 6pm
May 30
Dan + Joe + Charles Standup Show at Distilling Co; The Shanty, NY Distilling Company; 8pm
May 31
Stories My Friends Tell Me; Archestratus Books + Foods
JUNE
Jun 1
Uptown Arts Stroll; various locations and times
Jun 2
Freddy’s Free Party; Freddy’s Bar; 8pm
Jun 3 + 4
Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit; noon
Jun 5
Community Dance Class; BRIC; 6:30pm
Jun 6
Yoga Wall Street; WeWork Wellness; 7:30pm
Jun 7
Craft Table; Archestratus Books; 7pm
Jun 8
HIIT Bootcamp Chelsea; WeWork Wellness; 7pm
Jun 9
Hip-hop Saturdays at Skyroom Rooftop; 10pm
Jun 10
Red Hook Fest; various locations and times
Jun 11
Puerto Rican Day Parade; various locations
Jun 12
Yoga Wall Street; WeWork Wall Street; 7am
Jun 13
ASICS NYC Run Club; ASICS Meatpacking District; 7pm
Jun 14
Yoga in the Grove; Naval Cemetery Landscape; 6:30pm
Jun 15
NYC dance week; various locations and times
Jun 16
Nothing Important Comedy Show; Friends and Lovers; 8pm
Jun 17
Mermaid Parade; Coney Island; 1pm
Jun 18
Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanadas Festival; Museum at Eldridge Street; noon
Jun 19
Kickboxing 300 Park; WeWork 300 Park; 6:30pm
June 20
Rope-Burn; WeWork Soho West; 6:30pm
Jun 21
Summer Solstice Celebration at Socrates Sculpture Park; 5pm
