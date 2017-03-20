  • Blog
Free things to do in New York City every day this spring

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday March 20 2017, 4:34pm

Fun fact: Some of the best things to do in spring in NYC are free! To usher in the new season, we rounded up a list of free events, covering every single day from March 20 to the start of summer (that's June 21, folks). Whether you're searching for free activities in NYC parks, fitness classes, comedy shows or spring festivals, here's proof that you don't have to spend a dime to have a good time in Gotham. 

RECOMMENDED: Free things to do in NYC guide

MARCH    

March 20
Women’s Jazz Festival in Conversation: There’s Something About Ella; Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 7pm

March 21
Clueless Trivia; Stone and Creek Bar and Lounge; 8pm

March 22
Opening Night for Public Access/Open Networks exhibition; BRIC; 7pm

March 23
Dirty Thursday 90s Night; House of Yes; 10pm

March 24
Coffee tasting; Blue Bottle Coffee; 12:30pm

March 25
Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park; 8:30am 

March 26
Harlem Gallery Tour: The Window and the Breaking of the Window; Studio Museum; 1pm

March 27
Can’t Hardly Wait Trivia; The Hill; 8pm

Mar 28
Game Night; The Rose Club at the Plaza; 7pm

Mar 29
Scarface Screening; Brooklyn Bazar; 8pm

Mar 30
Tainted Love Dance Party; The Bell House; 10pm

APRIL 

Apr 1
Brooklyn Makers Market; Weylin; noon 

Apr 2
Harlem Gallery Tour: Circa 1970; Studio Museum; 1pm

Apr 3
Letters Home By Rose Leiman Goldemberg; The New York Public Library; 7pm

Apr 4
Tour of Gracie Mansion; Carl Schurz Park; various times  

April 5
Evil Dead Screening; Brooklyn Bazaar; 8pm

Apr 6
Conversations in Black Freedom Studies: Black Athletes and the Freedom Struggle; Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 6pm

Apr 7
First Fridays: Quiet Storm Edition; Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 6pm 

Apr 8
New Music from Hong Kong; The DiMenna Center for Classic Music; 7:30pm

Apr 9
Spring Open House; MoMA PS1; noon

Apr 10
Central Park Tour: Heart of the Park; 11am

Apr 11
Exhibition: Zane York: Nature Morte; Arsenal in Central Park; 9am-5pm

Apr 12
Ralph McDaniels: Video Music Box Live; BRIC; 7pm

Apr 13
90s Pop Culture Trivia; Failte; 8pm

Apr 14
Central Park Tour: Legendary Landmarks; 2pm 

Apr 15
Tax March; Bryant Park; 1pm

Apr 16
Garden Highlights Walk; Perkins Visitors Center (in Wave Hill); 2pm

Apr 17
Secret Science Club; The Bell House; 7:30pm

Apr 18
Earth Day in Union Square; noon

Apr 19
Easter Egg Hunt; Lewis H Latimer House; 3:30pm

Apr 20
Central Park Tour: Secrets of the Southwest Park; 11am 

Apr 21
It’s My Park at Henry Hudson Park; 8am 

Apr 22
Neighborhood Concert: The Canales Project's Between Two Worlds; Carnegie Hall; 7pm

Apr 23
Demystifying Government: Judicial Jamboree; Union Hall; 3pm

Apr 24
Central Park Tour: Iconic Views of Central Park; 11am

Apr 25
Building a Trellis in Your Garden; BACADYS Garden; 2pm

Apr 26
How Can Art Activate Public Space?; Arsenal in Central Park; 6pm

Apr 27
Special Express Arts 2; Poe Park Visitor Center; 11am

Apr 28
Garden Walk: Notable Trees of Wave Hill; Perkins Visitors Center in Wave Hill; 1pm

Apr 29
Rainbow Book Fair; John Jay College; noon

Apr 30
Harlem Gallery Tour: Excerpt; Studio Museum; 1pm 

MAY

May 1
Kickboxing; WeWork 300 Park; 6:30pm

May 2
Media Talks: Getting Started in Independent Film with New Voices in Black Cinema, featuring Dui Jarrod; BRIC; 6:30pm

May 3
Context New York Art Fair; Pier 94

May 4
Weekday Zen Meditation by Chogyesa; Zen Temple of New York; 6:30pm

May 5
Bike Expo New York; Pier 36; 10am

May 6
Holi Hai; Governors Island; 10am

May 7
American Field Pop-Up Market; Industry City; 10am 

May 8
Learn how to play Lacrosse; I.S. 2 George L. Egbert Playground; 3pm

May 9
Yoga in Times Square; WeWork Times Square; 8am

May 10
Laughter Yoga NYC; Better Health Chiropractic PC; 6pm 

May 11
Natural Solutions with Essential Oils; Whynot Coffee; free

May 12
NYC Coffee Tasting at Ten; Counter Culture Coffee New York Training Center; 10am

May 13
Free Brewery Tour; Chelsea Craft Brewing Company; 1pm­­­–6pm

May 14
Japan Day at Central Park; 9:30am

May 15
Knit Knight: Resistor’s Biweekly Knitting Circle; NYC Resistor; 7:30pm

May 16
Dance Cardio & Toning; WeWork Wall Street; 6:30pm

May 17
NYC-East Village: Stella & Dot Opportunity Event with Caitlin Nystrom; Five Stuy Café; 5pm

May 18
SUNDUB at Battery Harris; 9pm

May 19
Bitches’ Brew Variety Show; 8:30pm

May 20
Dance Parade; at various locations and times

May 21
Ninth Avenue International Food Festival; on Ninth Ave; 10am

May 22
The Piskin Boyle Show; The Grisly Pear; 10pm

May 23
The Fancy Show; Dizzy’s on Fifth; 8:30pm

May 24
Gotham Greens Observation Deck Tour; Gotham Green Gowanus; 6pm

May 25
JUDY Rock ‘N’ Roll Dance Party for Queers & Co; Brooklyn Bazaar; 9pm

May 26
Lower East Side Laughs; Free Standup comedy show; Local 138; 8pm

May 27
152nd St Cultural Festival; Jackson Avenue; 11am

May 28
Outdoor Movie Night: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Field 81, Randall’s Island Park; 8:30pm

May 29
Lower East Side Festival; 155 First Avenue at 10th St; 6pm

May 30
Dan + Joe + Charles Standup Show at Distilling Co; The Shanty, NY Distilling Company; 8pm

May 31
Stories My Friends Tell Me; Archestratus Books + Foods

JUNE

Jun 1
Uptown Arts Stroll; various locations and times

Jun 2
Freddy’s Free Party; Freddy’s Bar; 8pm

Jun 3 + 4
Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit; noon

Jun 5
Community Dance Class; BRIC; 6:30pm  

Jun 6
Yoga Wall Street; WeWork Wellness; 7:30pm

Jun 7
Craft Table; Archestratus Books; 7pm

Jun 8
HIIT Bootcamp Chelsea; WeWork Wellness; 7pm

Jun 9
Hip-hop Saturdays at Skyroom Rooftop; 10pm

Jun 10
Red Hook Fest; various locations and times

Jun 11
Puerto Rican Day Parade; various locations

Jun 12
Yoga Wall Street; WeWork Wall Street; 7am

Jun 13
ASICS NYC Run Club; ASICS Meatpacking District; 7pm

Jun 14
Yoga in the Grove; Naval Cemetery Landscape; 6:30pm

Jun 15
NYC dance week; various locations and times

Jun 16
Nothing Important Comedy Show; Friends and Lovers; 8pm

Jun 17
Mermaid Parade; Coney Island; 1pm

Jun 18
Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanadas Festival; Museum at Eldridge Street; noon

Jun 19
Kickboxing 300 Park; WeWork 300 Park; 6:30pm

June 20
Rope-Burn; WeWork Soho West; 6:30pm

Jun 21 
Summer Solstice Celebration at Socrates Sculpture Park; 5pm 

 

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Tony Hisgett

By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

