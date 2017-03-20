Free things to do in New York City every day this spring

Fun fact: Some of the best things to do in spring in NYC are free! To usher in the new season, we rounded up a list of free events, covering every single day from March 20 to the start of summer (that's June 21, folks). Whether you're searching for free activities in NYC parks, fitness classes, comedy shows or spring festivals, here's proof that you don't have to spend a dime to have a good time in Gotham.

MARCH

March 20

Women’s Jazz Festival in Conversation: There’s Something About Ella; Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 7pm

March 21

Clueless Trivia; Stone and Creek Bar and Lounge; 8pm

March 22

Opening Night for Public Access/Open Networks exhibition; BRIC; 7pm

March 23

Dirty Thursday 90s Night; House of Yes; 10pm

March 24

Coffee tasting; Blue Bottle Coffee; 12:30pm

March 25

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park; 8:30am

March 26

Harlem Gallery Tour: The Window and the Breaking of the Window; Studio Museum; 1pm

March 27

Can’t Hardly Wait Trivia; The Hill; 8pm

Mar 28

Game Night; The Rose Club at the Plaza; 7pm

Mar 29

Scarface Screening; Brooklyn Bazar; 8pm

Mar 30

Tainted Love Dance Party; The Bell House; 10pm

APRIL

Apr 1

Brooklyn Makers Market; Weylin; noon

Apr 2

Harlem Gallery Tour: Circa 1970; Studio Museum; 1pm

Apr 3

Letters Home By Rose Leiman Goldemberg; The New York Public Library; 7pm

Apr 4

Tour of Gracie Mansion; Carl Schurz Park; various times

April 5

Evil Dead Screening; Brooklyn Bazaar; 8pm

Apr 6

Conversations in Black Freedom Studies: Black Athletes and the Freedom Struggle; Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 6pm

Apr 7

First Fridays: Quiet Storm Edition; Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture; 6pm

Apr 8

New Music from Hong Kong; The DiMenna Center for Classic Music; 7:30pm

Apr 9

Spring Open House; MoMA PS1; noon

Apr 10

Central Park Tour: Heart of the Park; 11am

Apr 11

Exhibition: Zane York: Nature Morte; Arsenal in Central Park; 9am-5pm

Apr 12

Ralph McDaniels: Video Music Box Live; BRIC; 7pm

Apr 13

90s Pop Culture Trivia; Failte; 8pm

Apr 14

Central Park Tour: Legendary Landmarks; 2pm

Apr 15

Tax March; Bryant Park; 1pm

Apr 16

Garden Highlights Walk; Perkins Visitors Center (in Wave Hill); 2pm

Apr 17

Secret Science Club; The Bell House; 7:30pm

Apr 18

Earth Day in Union Square; noon

Apr 19

Easter Egg Hunt; Lewis H Latimer House; 3:30pm

Apr 20

Central Park Tour: Secrets of the Southwest Park; 11am

Apr 21

It’s My Park at Henry Hudson Park; 8am

Apr 22

Neighborhood Concert: The Canales Project's Between Two Worlds; Carnegie Hall; 7pm

Apr 23

Demystifying Government: Judicial Jamboree; Union Hall; 3pm

Apr 24

Central Park Tour: Iconic Views of Central Park; 11am

Apr 25

Building a Trellis in Your Garden; BACADYS Garden; 2pm

Apr 26

How Can Art Activate Public Space?; Arsenal in Central Park; 6pm

Apr 27

Special Express Arts 2; Poe Park Visitor Center; 11am

Apr 28

Garden Walk: Notable Trees of Wave Hill; Perkins Visitors Center in Wave Hill; 1pm

Apr 29

Rainbow Book Fair; John Jay College; noon

Apr 30

Harlem Gallery Tour: Excerpt; Studio Museum; 1pm

MAY

May 1

Kickboxing; WeWork 300 Park; 6:30pm

May 2

Media Talks: Getting Started in Independent Film with New Voices in Black Cinema, featuring Dui Jarrod; BRIC; 6:30pm

May 3

Context New York Art Fair; Pier 94

May 4

Weekday Zen Meditation by Chogyesa; Zen Temple of New York; 6:30pm

May 5

Bike Expo New York; Pier 36; 10am

May 6

Holi Hai; Governors Island; 10am

May 7

American Field Pop-Up Market; Industry City; 10am

May 8

Learn how to play Lacrosse; I.S. 2 George L. Egbert Playground; 3pm

May 9

Yoga in Times Square; WeWork Times Square; 8am

May 10

Laughter Yoga NYC; Better Health Chiropractic PC; 6pm

May 11

Natural Solutions with Essential Oils; Whynot Coffee; free

May 12

NYC Coffee Tasting at Ten; Counter Culture Coffee New York Training Center; 10am

May 13

Free Brewery Tour; Chelsea Craft Brewing Company; 1pm­­­–6pm

May 14

Japan Day at Central Park; 9:30am

May 15

Knit Knight: Resistor’s Biweekly Knitting Circle; NYC Resistor; 7:30pm

May 16

Dance Cardio & Toning; WeWork Wall Street; 6:30pm

May 17

NYC-East Village: Stella & Dot Opportunity Event with Caitlin Nystrom; Five Stuy Café; 5pm

May 18

SUNDUB at Battery Harris; 9pm

May 19

Bitches’ Brew Variety Show; 8:30pm

May 20

Dance Parade; at various locations and times

May 21

Ninth Avenue International Food Festival; on Ninth Ave; 10am

May 22

The Piskin Boyle Show; The Grisly Pear; 10pm

May 23

The Fancy Show; Dizzy’s on Fifth; 8:30pm

May 24

Gotham Greens Observation Deck Tour; Gotham Green Gowanus; 6pm

May 25

JUDY Rock ‘N’ Roll Dance Party for Queers & Co; Brooklyn Bazaar; 9pm

May 26

Lower East Side Laughs; Free Standup comedy show; Local 138; 8pm

May 27

152nd St Cultural Festival; Jackson Avenue; 11am

May 28

Outdoor Movie Night: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Field 81, Randall’s Island Park; 8:30pm

May 29

Lower East Side Festival; 155 First Avenue at 10th St; 6pm

May 30

Dan + Joe + Charles Standup Show at Distilling Co; The Shanty, NY Distilling Company; 8pm

May 31

Stories My Friends Tell Me; Archestratus Books + Foods

JUNE

Jun 1

Uptown Arts Stroll; various locations and times

Jun 2

Freddy’s Free Party; Freddy’s Bar; 8pm

Jun 3 + 4

Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit; noon

Jun 5

Community Dance Class; BRIC; 6:30pm

Jun 6

Yoga Wall Street; WeWork Wellness; 7:30pm

Jun 7

Craft Table; Archestratus Books; 7pm

Jun 8

HIIT Bootcamp Chelsea; WeWork Wellness; 7pm

Jun 9

Hip-hop Saturdays at Skyroom Rooftop; 10pm

Jun 10

Red Hook Fest; various locations and times

Jun 11

Puerto Rican Day Parade; various locations

Jun 12

Yoga Wall Street; WeWork Wall Street; 7am

Jun 13

ASICS NYC Run Club; ASICS Meatpacking District; 7pm

Jun 14

Yoga in the Grove; Naval Cemetery Landscape; 6:30pm

Jun 15

NYC dance week; various locations and times

Jun 16

Nothing Important Comedy Show; Friends and Lovers; 8pm

Jun 17

Mermaid Parade; Coney Island; 1pm

Jun 18

Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanadas Festival; Museum at Eldridge Street; noon

Jun 19

Kickboxing 300 Park; WeWork 300 Park; 6:30pm

June 20

Rope-Burn; WeWork Soho West; 6:30pm

Jun 21

Summer Solstice Celebration at Socrates Sculpture Park; 5pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Tony Hisgett