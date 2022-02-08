New York
Judah Friedlander Bombshelter Comedy
Photograph: courtesy Bombshelter Comedy

The best free comedy shows in NYC

Laugh along to both budding and established local comedians at these free comedy shows in New York City

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
You don't have to shell out cash or order two drinks to hit a minimum at these free comedy shows in NYC. The city has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to comedy—on any given night, you can hit up some of NYC’s best comedy clubs to see sets from the city’s best-rising comedians, along with well-established names—but you can also find hella funny sets around the city for nothing! Check out our rundown of free shows in town, which will satisfy die-hard fans of comedy podcasts and even clue you in budding comics in on the best open-mic nights in town.

RECOMMENDED: See all free things to do in NYC

Best free comedy shows in NYC

BYOB Comedy at The Social!
The Social

BYOB Comedy at The Social!

There's a bi-weekly comedy show at the Social (816 Washington Ave, Brooklyn) with comedians such as Usama Siddiquee, Ashley Gavin, Jacob Williams, Brittany Carney, Luis Lopez and Nick Hopping. Doors always open at 8 with the shows beginning at 8:30pm. It's BYOB and there's always ice cream and hot chocolate available from The Social!

Good Night Comedy

Good Night is an exciting stand-up showcase at Friends and Lovers (641 Classon Avenue, Brooklyn) every Tuesday at 8pm! Alysia Brown, Ben Wasserman, Clare Austen-Smith and Kyle Harris host a new line-up every week featuring the best comedians in the city and from around the country, with drop-ins and surprises on the regular.

Female Comedians (with Tits!)
Photograph: courtesy Janet Hyde and Mary Cella

Female Comedians (with Tits!)

Every week, Janet Hyde and Mary Cella host stand-up comedians at Bed-Stuy's Tip Top Bar & Grill. After a short break, they're back this week with a celebratory show featuring some of their favorite comedians, including Billy Prinsell (Comedy Central), Khalid Rahmaan (Conan), Natasha Vaynblat (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) and Subhah Agarwal (HBO's Westworld)! This is an indoor show so you must show proof of vaccination to enter the bar. Come for the laughs, stay for the $3 PBRs!

Wet Cash: Free Beer and Comedy for Charity!
Photograph: courtesy Wet Cash comedy show

Wet Cash: Free Beer and Comedy for Charity!

Wet Cash is a weekly free standup show at Stars Café (247 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn) with free beer that features the best comedians in the country, most of whom you've seen on TV. Plus, at the end of the night, one lucky? audience member will win drippy wet dollar bills. There's a suggested $10 donation, but all the proceeds from the show go to Stars’ charitable mission of getting books to kids in disadvantaged neighborhoods

Almost Therapy

Almost Therapy, hosted by Corinne Britti and Katherine Freel, happens at Pete's Candy Store every first Monday of the month and features a variety of comedic and musical acts followed by an audience-driven Q&A with a professional in the field of mental health or mindfulness. Past comics have performed on SNL, HBO, Vice, and more.

We Have Fun: A Free Weekly Comedy Show

Zach Sims (Comedy Central, Sirius XM) and Dan Wilbur (How Not To Read, The Onion) team up for a weekly stand-up show featuring the best comics from NYC and around the country. Lineups include comedians featured on The Late Show, Conan, Comedy Central, and more! The free show is on Wednesdays at 7:30pm at Young Ethels (506 5th Avenue, Brooklyn).

Ambush Comedy
Photograph: Shutterstock

Ambush Comedy

Ambush Comedy is a weekly standup comedy show at Two Boots Pizza (558 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn) featuring Josh Johnson (Comedy Central's The Daily Show), Lucas Connolly (Comedy Central), and Brittany Cardwell (Drule) who host stacked lineups of top comics from NYC and beyond! It takes place every Wednesday at 7.30pm. Free beer is given out until 8pm and reserving a ticket enters you into a pizza raffle!

Paid By the Bell

Comedians, new and experienced, can sign up to work out their material at this show, but the audience gets to decide how funny their jokes are by shouting “bell” if the joke makes them laugh. Whoever gets the most bell rings wins a cash prize donated by the audience. Seating for the show starts at 5pm and the show starts at 6pm on Mondays. Please show your ID, vax card and a negative COVID test (optional) to the bar staff or security. Also, please wear a mask when arriving to the venue. Pre-donations can be made.

