  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Get $1 boozy ice cream at the grand opening of Tipsy Scoop this weekend

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Christina Izzo Posted: Tuesday May 2 2017, 2:30pm

A post shared by Tipsy Scoop (@tipsyscoop) on

There's only one thing better than ice cream and that's boozy ice cream. And on Sunday, May 7th, you can get liquor-infused ice cream for a buck at the grand opening of Kips Bay scoops "barlour," Tipsy Scoop. 

At the new 21-and-over shop—located at 217 East 26th Street—the first 25 guests can enjoy dollar scoops of flavors like Spiked Hazelnut Coffee, Mango Margarita Sorbet and Maple Bacon Bourbon. The first 50 customers will get swag like an "Ice cream wasted" tank top and a Tipsy Scoop tote bag. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 375 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest