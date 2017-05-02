Get $1 boozy ice cream at the grand opening of Tipsy Scoop this weekend

There's only one thing better than ice cream and that's boozy ice cream. And on Sunday, May 7th, you can get liquor-infused ice cream for a buck at the grand opening of Kips Bay scoops "barlour," Tipsy Scoop.
At the new 21-and-over shop—located at 217 East 26th Street—the first 25 guests can enjoy dollar scoops of flavors like Spiked Hazelnut Coffee, Mango Margarita Sorbet and Maple Bacon Bourbon. The first 50 customers will get swag like an "Ice cream wasted" tank top and a Tipsy Scoop tote bag.
