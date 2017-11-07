Get a slice of NYC’s best cheesecake for just 67 cents today

When Junior’s Restaurant celebrates its birthday, it doesn't hold back. The iconic establishment, which serves up some of the most popular cheesecakes in New York, first opened back in 1950. On Tuesday, it’s celebrating 67 years in business with 67-cent slices of cheesecake (with a lunch or dinner entree) and $9.50 off every cheesecake ordered online.

The local diner chain has three locations in the city (the original one at the corner of Flatbush and DeKalb Avenues in Brooklyn, and two more in midtown), all of which are offering the anniversary special. The sweet, cheap deal runs until midnight.

The cheesecake at Junior’s has long been a staple for New Yorkers and has attracted the admiration of big names like President Barack Obama and the late great Biggie Smalls. The spot has been hand-mixing its cakes, which are still humbly made out of Philadelphia cream cheese, since its inception, and year after year it has topped our list of the best cheesecakes in New York.

The best cheesecake in NYC just got even better. @juniorscheesecake (🎬 @dbarthvader) A post shared by Time Out New York (@timeoutnewyork) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.