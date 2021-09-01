The best cheesecake in NYC includes classic slices and new variations from the city’s primo pastry shops

New York cheesecake ranks among Gotham’s most iconic foods, on par with New York pizza and the city’s best bagels. While it’s never been hard to find a decent slice at your garden-variety bakery, you can now find a Japanese crepe-style and plant-based option amongst the city’s best cheesecakes.

