Junior's Cheesecake
Photograph: Courtesy Junior's

The best cheesecake in NYC

The best cheesecake in NYC includes classic slices and new variations from the city’s primo pastry shops

Written by Victoria Marin &
Jake Cohen
New York cheesecake ranks among Gotham’s most iconic foods, on par with New York pizza and the city’s best bagels. While it’s never been hard to find a decent slice at your garden-variety bakery, you can now find a Japanese crepe-style and plant-based option amongst the city’s best cheesecakes.

Best cheesecake in NYC

Junior’s Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Park Slope
  • price 2 of 4

The storied slice at Harry Rosen's 65-year-old Downtown Brooklyn mainstay has become synonymous with the New York–style cheesecake itself. Made with humble Philadelphia cream cheese and a sponge cake base, each round is lovingly mixed and baked by hand to this day. 

4. Harbs

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Chelsea

Dig into the countless delicate layers of rich cream cheese and sweet blueberries of the mille crepes cake at this Japanese cafe and bakery for a unique cheesecake experience. With locations in both SoHo and Chelsea, Harbs is a great place to refuel after a day spent shopping or exhibit-hopping; in addition to sweet treats, the menu offers light lunch bites like BLTs and avocado toast.

Mah-Ze-Dahr
Photograph: Courtesy Mah Ze Dahr

5. Mah-Ze-Dahr

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

The 30-seat, blue-hued café is lined with gray banquettes and round tables facing the glass-encased treats on display, warmly lit by drop-down globe lights. While we love everything on the menu from their flaky croissants to their heavenly chocolate cake, the cheesecake stands on its own, hinted with vanilla and lemon zest in a dark chocolate crust.

7. K-Rico

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Hell's Kitchen

Although not known primarily for cheesecake, K Rico serves up one of the best slices in the city. Give yourself carte blanche to indulge when you visit this Hell’s Kitchen steakhouse – for a perfect meal, start with roasted oysters, then go for the skirt steak with chimichurri, and finish off the night with the strawberry cheesecake.

La Cheesecake
Photograph: Courtesy La Cheesecake

8. La Cheesecake

  • Restaurants
  • Queens
  • price 2 of 4

Head to College Point, Queens, where this takeout counter offers cheesecakes in both miniature and full-size forms. The tried-and-true recipe calls for a chewy sponge cake crust to nestle the silky smooth cream cheese core. 

Breads Bakery
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

9. Breads Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Union Square
  • price 2 of 4

Tel Aviv–trained baker Uri Scheft turns out a pitch-perfect cheesecake, sold by the pie only, in addition to his seed-studded challah, sourdough bread and famed chocolate babka. Find seasonal varities of cheesecake, as well as the occasional special of a cheescake-stuffed babka.

10. Peacefood

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Greenwich Village

Although it may seem like a lost cause to look for cheesecake at a plant-based establishment, the raw cashew cream cheese (a blend of cashew, lemon juice, coconut oil and agave) cake is truly something special. For a little more flavor, go for the strawberry or peanut butter topped options.

