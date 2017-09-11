Get an exclusive first look at NYC’s breathtaking new sky bridge at Open House New York

Open House New York returns for its 15th year the weekend of October 14–15, giving New Yorkers access to more than 200 spaces across the city that are normally off-limits to the public. The festival is a unique celebration of New York City's glorious architecture and is one of the coolest things to check out in the city this fall.

RECOMMENDED: A complete guide to Open House New York 2017

This year's iteration brings back many of the spots that Open House fans have come to know and love (Brooklyn Army Terminal, the Little Red Lighthouse and Freshkills Park, to name a few), but it also comes with a host of locations that are opening up to the public for the very first time. Perhaps the most intriguing of these new additions is the American Copper Buildings, the dual-tower skyscraper in Murray Hill that hit the rental market last year. The structure, nicknamed the Dancing Towers for its off-kilter design, is connected by a sky bridge roughly 300 feet off the ground. According to the developer, it's the first sky bridge of the sort to be constructed in New York in 80 years. Those who attend the Open House tour of the space will be among the first members of the public to see the city from its unique vantage point.

We will be announcing the full list of participating sites and programs on October 4, so keep an eye out for more details of this tour then. In the meantime, check out a rendering of the sky bridge for a taste of what the space has to offer: