Get boozy doughnuts from The Doughnut Project this weekend

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday October 20 2017, 3:08pm

It’s the one thing needed at all second-birthday parties: booze. The Doughnut Project is celebrating its second anniversary this weekend, and the special birthday menu is…something.

First, there’s an offering we can always support: free doughnuts. On Saturday, the first 200 customers get a free mini Homer Simpson doughnut with a purchase.

Next, there are two boozy doughnut offerings. One is the Off the Vine dessert, a cousin of the prosecco doughnuts that took over Instagram for a hot minute this summer. This new one has a Bordeaux wine cream filling and a Concord grape glaze. Wine plus doughnuts sounds great so far, but just wait until you get further down the menu. 

Have you ever had a doughnut and thought, “This is fine, but what it’s really missing is jalapeño?” Never fear! This weekend you can order a Spicy Baby doughnut made with a tequila blood orange glaze. Yes, it is topped with an actual jalapeño. 

Now you decide: Is that better or worse than a doughnut topped with bacon?

By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

