Get boozy doughnuts from The Doughnut Project this weekend

It’s the one thing needed at all second-birthday parties: booze. The Doughnut Project is celebrating its second anniversary this weekend, and the special birthday menu is…something.

First, there’s an offering we can always support: free doughnuts. On Saturday, the first 200 customers get a free mini Homer Simpson doughnut with a purchase.

Next, there are two boozy doughnut offerings. One is the Off the Vine dessert, a cousin of the prosecco doughnuts that took over Instagram for a hot minute this summer. This new one has a Bordeaux wine cream filling and a Concord grape glaze. Wine plus doughnuts sounds great so far, but just wait until you get further down the menu.

Have you ever had a doughnut and thought, “This is fine, but what it’s really missing is jalapeño?” Never fear! This weekend you can order a Spicy Baby doughnut made with a tequila blood orange glaze. Yes, it is topped with an actual jalapeño.

Now you decide: Is that better or worse than a doughnut topped with bacon?

