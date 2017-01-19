One of New York’s best bacon dishes just got turned into a seriously crazy doughnut

Photograph: Courtesy of the Doughnut Project

We're of the mind that, yes, bacon makes everything better—even doughnuts. As part of their Restaurant Series, the inventive folks over at the Doughnut Project are rolling out a doughnut inspired by chef Ryan Bartlow's composed bacon dish at Quality Eats, a plate that we dubbed one of the 100 Best Dishes of 2016.

Like Bartlow's bacon dish, the salty-sweet treat—which will be available this weekend from Friday, January 20th through Sunday, January 22nd—features thick-cut, grilled Nueske's bacon on top of a peanut-butter–glazed doughnut, which is filled with jalapeño jelly and diced green apples.



Other specialty doughnuts for the six-week series include a Gramercy Tavern–inspired squash-filled round with a green-grape glaze and fried capers (available January 27th through 29th), and an Italian-accented dessert filled with tomato jam and topped with olive oil glaze, pecorino cheese and guanciale, a sweet redux of the bucatini all' Amatriciana at Lupa (available February 10th through 12th).



