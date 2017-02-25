  • Blog
  • Movies
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Here's everything you need to know heading into this year's Oscars

By Joshua Rothkopf Posted: Saturday February 25 2017, 5:59pm

Here's everything you need to know heading into this year's Oscars

It's just a matter of hours until Sunday night's Academy Awards, and everyone's palpably thrilled (and a little exhausted) to be at the finish line. Damien Chazelle's La La Land may be a foregone conclusion for Best Picture at this point, but you should expect plenty of surprises. Playing in a pool with friends or co-workers? Here's a handy printable Oscar ballot of every damn nominee and category. Need help winning your poll? Here are our (stunningly accurate) predictions. We have a pretty decent record at prognosticating, but in case we've stiffed a few of your favorites, console yourself with this list of the 10 worst Oscar snubs of all time. The pre-show gets underway on ABC at 7pm ET, and we'll be live-blogging the entire affair at @TimeOutNewYork. Chime in and mix it up a little.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Joshua Rothkopf 141 Posts

Joshua is the Film editor at Time Out New York. He cringes his way through gory horror movies but watches them all anyhow. Follow him on Twitter at @joshrothkopf.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest