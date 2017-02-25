Here's everything you need to know heading into this year's Oscars

It's just a matter of hours until Sunday night's Academy Awards, and everyone's palpably thrilled (and a little exhausted) to be at the finish line. Damien Chazelle's La La Land may be a foregone conclusion for Best Picture at this point, but you should expect plenty of surprises. Playing in a pool with friends or co-workers? Here's a handy printable Oscar ballot of every damn nominee and category. Need help winning your poll? Here are our (stunningly accurate) predictions. We have a pretty decent record at prognosticating, but in case we've stiffed a few of your favorites, console yourself with this list of the 10 worst Oscar snubs of all time. The pre-show gets underway on ABC at 7pm ET, and we'll be live-blogging the entire affair at @TimeOutNewYork. Chime in and mix it up a little.
