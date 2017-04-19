Millennial pink, the color of the moment, is taking over NYC restaurants and bars

A post shared by Carthage Must Be Destroyed (@carthagedestroyed) on Apr 10, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

"Millennial pink." Nope, it's not a scrappy new band taking over the DIY venues of Brooklyn. It's a color. The color, really—the Pan-Pink hue, which can range from pastel Barbie to subdued salmon, has dominated pop culture the past few years, cropping up in everything from Wes Anderson films (The Grand Budapest Hotel) to book jackets (Stephanie Danler's Sweetbitter) to Harry Styles album covers. And now it's taking over New York's food-and-drink scene.

Aside from all-pink operations like downtown's Pietro Nolita, the femme shade is surfacing in surprising places: bar fireplaces, restaurant bathrooms, table settings. Get your iPhones ready—here's where you can spot millennial pink at New York restaurants and bars.



Pietro Nolita



It's the restaurant of your Instagram dreams: This mid-century–style Italian spot—popular for brunch, natch—is drenched in millennial pink, from the geometric booths to the potted plants. With all that style, it's no surprise that its owners have ties to the fashion world—Pietro Quaglia and Mina Soliman first met while working for Dolce and Gabbana. 174 Elizabeth St (646-998-4999, pietronolita.com)



Motel Morris



If the bathroom line is moving particularly slowly at this all-American restaurant in Chelsea, it's probably because the occupant is busy snapping the cheery digs: Pink floral walls are paired with tiles the color of Pepto-Bismol. 132 Seventh Ave (646-880-4810, motelmorris.com)



Tiny's & the Bar Upstairs



This six-year-old Tribeca staple has been doing millennial pink before there was even a name for it. The two-story salmon-painted townhouse stands out on a block full of muted brick and dull neutrals. That eye-catching exterior is mirrored inside as well, with pink curtains in the dining room. 135 W Broadway (212-374-1135, tinysnyc.com)



Carthage Must Be Destroyed



Tucked inside an unmarked brick building on Bogart Street, this semi-secret Bushwick restaurant is a little hard to find, but just keep an eye out for the millennial-pink door and painted steel piping. Inside, you'll find pink walls, tableware, stools, light fixtures and more. 222 Bogart St, Brooklyn (347-824-0699, carthagemustbedestroyed.com)



Out East



This coastline-nodding American eatery isn't yet open in the East Village but when it does, guests can enjoy their meals in the comfort of bubblegum-pink booths. 509 E 6th St (212-509-5096, outeastnyc.com)



The Flower Shop

On the lower level of this Lower East Side restaurant-bar, a pastel-pink double-sided fireplace adds a pop of color to the rec room–style space. 107 Eldridge St (212-257-4072, theflowershopnyc.com)



Cafe Henrie

You can see the restaurant’s penchant for pink before you even enter the space, thanks to its neon-pink sign outside. Inside, you’ll find pale-pink two-top tables, paper menus, water glasses and even more rosy neon. 116 Forsyth St (212-966-0571, cafehenrie.com)

The Lucky Bee

Hot pink may dominate the colorful, funky Thai restaurant but its paler millennial cousin also makes a strong showing, painted on the exposed-brick walls and popping up all over the table settings. 252 Broome St (844-364-4286, luckybeenyc.com)

Le Turtle

The most coveted table at this Lower East Side restaurant is the Crow’s Nest, a sunken pink-velvet wraparound banquette that’s elevated above the rest of the dining room. But if you can’t snag a seat there, you can still get a side of millennial pink with your meal, courtesy the restaurant’s menus, matchbooks and business cards. 177 Chrystie St (646-918-7189, leturtle.fr)

Sweets by CHLOE

The vegan bakeshop has been popular among 'grammars and with its pink-and-white–striped dessert boxes, pale-pink light fixtures and neon-pink accents, it’s not hard to see why. 185 Bleecker St (212-688-2700, eatbychloe.com/sweets)