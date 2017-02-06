  • Blog
MoMA is displaying art from the seven countries affected by Trump’s travel ban

By Howard Halle Posted: Monday February 6 2017, 6:50pm

Robert Gerhardt
Painting and Sculpture Changes 2017

Trump’s ban against refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations has sparked acts of defiance in NYC, from demonstrations across town, to striking taxicab drivers at JFK to Middle Eastern bodega owners closing their shops in protest. Recently, the Museum Of Modern added its two cents by bringing out artworks it owns from the affected countries, and hanging them prominently within the galleries usually reserved for 19th- and 20th-century artworks from Europe and the United States. Paintings by Picasso and Matisse, for example, were removed to make way for pieces by Tala Madani (from Iran), Ibrahim El-Salahi (from Sudan) and architect Zaha Hadid (from Iraq). The rehanging, which was unannounced, aims to create a symbolic welcome that repudiates Trump by creating a visual dialog between the newly added works and the more familiar objects from MoMA's permanent collection. You can check out images of the exhibit below.

 

Installation view of the collection galleries at The Museum of Modern Art, New York
Robert Gerhardt

 

 

 

Installation view of the collection galleries at The Museum of Modern Art, New Yor
Robert Gerhardt

 

 

 

 

 

 

Installation view of the collection galleries at The Museum of Modern Art, New York
Robert Gerhardt

 

 

 

Ibrahim El-Salahi, The Mosque, 1964
The Museum of Modern Art, NY

 

 

 

Charles Hossein Zenderoudi, Charles Hossein Zenderoudi (Iranian, born 1937) K+L+32+H+4. Mon père et moi (My Father and I), 1962
The Museum of Modern Art, NY

 

 

 

 

 

Tala Madani, Chit Chat, 2007
The Museum of Modern Art, NY

 

 

Staff writer
By Howard Halle 238 Posts

Howard is the editor-at-large and chief art critic for Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

