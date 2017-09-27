Smorgasburg is teaming up with the NYC Wine and Food Festival for a massive waterfront party

There's no better way to celebrate an anniversary than with a big party. But when it's the tenth anniversary of a massive party—the city's biggest food and wine festival—you can count on an absolute blowout.

This year, the 2017 New York City Wine & Food Festival celebrates the culinary carnival's first decade with a four-day lineup feature more than 70 star-studded events around town, from aperitivos with Scott Conant to Rachael Ray's Burger Bash. And to kick it all off, Smorgasburg, NYC's most famous al fresco food market, is coming to Manhattan's Pier 92 for a one-night-only party overlooking the Hudson River.

Hosted by the cast of cooking competition Chopped and with tunes by hip-hop legend Rev Run, the event will feature dishes from more than two dozen Smorgasburg favorites, including Filipino snacks from Lumpia Shack and the try-it-to-believe-it spaghetti donuts from Pop Pasta—all in one of the last chances to catch the market before it shutters for the season.

Tickets for the all-you-can-eat event start at $150 (an extra $50 will get you in the door 30 minutes early), with all proceeds benefitting Food Bank For New York City and No Kid Hungry. So not only will guests get to taste some of the city's best vendors while sipping curated cocktails, they'll be adding to the more than $10 million the NYCWFF has raised over the years to support the fight to end hunger. Now that's something to celebrate.

Smorgasburg presented by Thrillist hosted by the Cast of Chopped, Thu Oct 12, 7pm–10pm. Pier 52 (52nd St and West Side Highway). Tickets from $150.