Starting today, you can get LA’s famous Eggslut sandwiches in NYC

Listen, we know New Yorkers have a fierce pride for the bacon egg and cheese from their local bodegas, but we admit we’re pretty excited that Los Angeles’s famed Eggslut finally arrives in the city today.

The Los Angeles restaurant (and former food truck) offers delectable BEC options including the Fairfax, made with scrambled eggs and Sriracha mayo, and the new SoHo Salmon, a New York–inspired sandwich made with smoked salmon and pickled mustard seed. There’s also the Slut, a mason jar filled with egg and pureed potatoes that you spread on bread. According to Los Angelenos, it’s much more delicious than it sounds.

You can find the Eggslut offerings from chef Alvin Cailan in NYC at the new Chefs Club Counter, which will offer other fast food options from world-famous chefs as well. And don’t forget to Instagram the oozing egg and cheese sammie before you dig in.