The best outdoor bars to drink at while it's freakishly warm out

It's Friday, New York, and, even better than that, it's 70 degrees out. You know what that means? Everyone will be heading to 230 Fifth. But you’re going to be smarter than that. In a city of 8 million people, 7.5 million of whom probably want to drink outdoors tonight, we thought we'd provide a whole host of outdoor drinking options so you can have room to soak up those rays.

Mr. Purple: Head up to the 15th floor at Hotel Indigo on the Lower East Side to drink in views of One World Trade and the Empire State Building, not to mention the $16 cocktails. 180 Orchard St (212-237-1790, mrpurplenyc.com)

Westlight: This newish rooftop bar at the William Vale Hotel is a 22nd-floor behemoth punctuated by bright yellow and blue furniture. Beverages come courtesy of Anne Robinson and small plates by Andrew Carmellini. 111 N 12th St, Brooklyn (718-307-7100, westlightnyc.com)

The Ides Bar at the Wythe Hotel: Another Brooklyn favorite, this bar isn’t set up nearly as high as Westlight (on the sixth floor), but who cares once the beer goggles kick in? 80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn (718-460-8006, wythehotel.com)



Belle Shoals: Don perfectly coiffed hair and sundresses to attend this Southern-belle–themed spot in Williamsburg. The outdoor garden is fitted with white trellises, winding vines and twinkly lights. 10 Hope St, Brooklyn (718-218-6027, belleshoals.com)



Hotel Chantelle: All bad decisions start at this multi-level Lower East Side bar, which makes it an apt setting for an oddly warm night in February. Usually in winter, they have a retractable glass roof but for tonight, they just might open it up. 92 Ludlow St (212-254-9100, hotelchantelle.com)



Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden: This Astoria landmark officially just re-opened its massive, picnic-table–populated garden for the season. For other outdoor options, check out our comprehensive list of the best beer gardens throughout the city. 2919 24th Ave, Queens (718-274-4925, bohemianhall.com)

Le Bain: This swanky rooftop in Meatpacking never closes. Tonight, they have the Nulu Movement party with Anane Vega, Christian Mantini and Jihad Muhammad spinning beats. 444 W 13th St (212-645-7600, standardhotels.com)