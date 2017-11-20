  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The magical Bergdorf Goodman holiday windows showcase iconic NYC locations

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday November 20 2017, 6:29pm

The magical Bergdorf Goodman holiday windows showcase iconic NYC locations
Photograph: Tiffany Sage

This isn't your average holiday display with boring old Santa Claus. Bergdorf Goodman has revealed its holiday windows, and they're so pretty, you guys.

The first department store to unveil its windows this year was Lord & Taylor, followed in swift succession by Macy's and Henri Bendel. Now Bergdorf's is getting in on the action. Its theme this year is “To New York With Love,” and each one is modeled after seven different iconic attractions in New York.

There's everything from sparkly, Swarovski crystalsencrusted dinosaurs for the American Museum of Natural History—to red neon signs shaped like trumpets for the New York Philharmonic.

Spanning the men's and women's store windows along Fifth Avenue, the other honorees are the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), the Museum of the Moving Image, the New York Botanical Garden, the New-York Historical Society and UrbanGlass. 

Check out photos of the stunning windows below, then go see them for yourself!

Photographs: Tiffany Sage

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 518 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest