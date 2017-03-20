The Meadows Festival announces its return to Queens

The Meadows certainly made an impression on Gotham last year. Today, organizers announced the dates for this year's festival, which has added an extra day. Still taking place the parking lot of Citi Field, the now three-day festival will happen Friday, September 15–Sunday, September 17, 2017.

we're back.

sept 15 - 17, 2017.

more days, more music, more everything 💥#themeadowsnyc pic.twitter.com/cHV28K7w4a — The Meadows NYC (@themeadowsnyc) March 20, 2017

Last year, Meadows hosted amazing sets from Chance the Rapper, Mas Ysa, Kygo, Zella Day and more. But it also had some hiccups: The Weeknd cancelled his scheduled appearance to play Saturday Night Live, and Kanye West's headlining set was cut short mid-set to rush to his family's aid.

With a summer full of festivals—including Governors Ball, Panorama, Afropunk, BRIC! Celebrate Brooklyn—the Meadows has a lot to live up to to cap the summer music festival season right. Fingers crossed for a smooth year two!