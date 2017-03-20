  • Blog
The Meadows Festival announces its return to Queens

By Hannah Streck Posted: Monday March 20 2017, 2:19pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/DeShaun Craddock

The Meadows certainly made an impression on Gotham last year. Today, organizers announced the dates for this year's festival, which has added an extra day. Still taking place the parking lot of Citi Field, the now three-day festival will happen Friday, September 15–Sunday, September 17, 2017.

Last year, Meadows hosted amazing sets from Chance the Rapper, Mas Ysa, Kygo, Zella Day and more. But it also had some hiccups: The Weeknd cancelled his scheduled appearance to play Saturday Night Live, and Kanye West's headlining set was cut short mid-set to rush to his family's aid.

With a summer full of festivals—including Governors Ball, Panorama, Afropunk, BRIC! Celebrate Brooklyn—the Meadows has a lot to live up to to cap the summer music festival season right. Fingers crossed for a smooth year two!

