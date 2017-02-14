The weather is going to be absolutely gorgeous for this long weekend

So far this week we’ve had an ice storm and a high wind advisory, but next there will be something good! The temperature is going to rise up all week, hitting a high of 61 degrees on Sunday. That’s straight-up spring weather.

The sunshine arrives at the opportune moment, since it’s also Presidents’ Day on Monday. It’s up to you whether you want to explore NYC’s history of presidents by visiting the Federal Hall National Memorial to see where George Washington was sworn into office…or just day drink at outdoor bars.

As of now, there will also be a high above 40 for the rest of the month, so no more numb fingers, dangerous ice patches or snow days. (Fine, that last one’s actually a bummer.) Avoid the slush puddles materializing throughout the city and start planning which of the best things to do in spring you’re going to try first.