These three events for Earth Day are actually going to be amazing

A very important and often overlooked worldwide event occurs on Saturday—Earth Day—and you should make Leonardo Dicaprio and, y’know, the planet proud by either volunteering to clean up NYC parks or attend one of the awesome Earth Day events in the city.

FYI: The Earth Day activities in New York this year are pretty freaking awesome. The events run the gamut from a major $1 sale hosted by one of the city’s most beloved thrift stores to a very exciting exhibition opening at the New York Botanical Garden. Are you intrigued? Check out the details below for the three must-go Earth Day events that are making us pumped for the weekend.

Buffalo Exchange’s $1 sale

Do you even thrift, bro? Well, you probably should on April 22 at Buffalo Exchange. What’s better than buying some cool throwbacks at popular chain? Answer: When they’re $1 apiece! In honor of Earth Day, the brand is basically giving away a large selection of clothing, accessories and jewels for a buck each. All the proceeds will be donated to The Humane Society of the United States. Various locations in the city.

Car-free streets day

The weather this Saturday (April 22) is perfect for this NYC DOT event, as 30 blocks-worth of NYC roads will be car-free. Take advantage of all the gratis entertainment you can enjoy outside, ranging from dance classes to arts and craft workshops as well as musical performances. For an added bonus, you’ll be able to rent a Citi Bike for free all day, too.

CHIHULY opening weekend

Step into the sublimely colorful mind of multimedia artist Dale Chihuly at this larger-than-life exhibition, where over twenty of the celebrated creators' gigantic pieces will take over the gardens.